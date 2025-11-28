Kandi Burruss says Todd Tucker was not ‘left out’ of family Thanksgiving

Kandi Burruss is aware that people are watching her every move now that she has announced her split from husband Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage. So, she decided to clarify that she and Tucker did, in fact, spend Thanksgiving together.

In an Instagram post celebrating the holiday, the singer-songwriter and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum uploaded a photo and video of herself with her family members.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I truly enjoyed my day with my fam. I hope you enjoyed yours! Now I feel stuffed like a turkey & need to lay down,” she wrote in the caption.

One might notice that Tucker is absent from the picture, though his children with Burruss, Ace and Blaze, and his daughter Kaela from a previous relationship are all present. Burruss announced last week (Nov. 21) that she had filed for divorce from Tucker, whom she began dating almost 15 years ago when she was a cast member on RHOA and he was a producer on the show.

But, before the comments could go wild, asking where Tucker was, Burruss added a clarification.

“Before anyone assumes anything Todd came earlier to eat with us but he wasn’t there for the pic. He was not left out or anything like that,” she added in a comment under her post.

This isn’t the only family event the two have attended together since separating. The couple also appeared together for the birthday party of their six-year-old daughter, Blaze, just one day after the split was announced.

Burruss hasn’t shared her reasons for parting ways with Tucker. When speaking out in an interview with Amazon, she instead highlighted the positive parts of her relationship.

“Our marriage lasted 11 years, we been together 14,” she said. “We got two wonderful, beautiful children. I have no regrets.”

