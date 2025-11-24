‘I been going through it’: Kandi Burruss gets real about the grief in divorce in first comments since split from Todd Tucker

Days after announcing she and husband Todd Tucker were getting a divorce, Kandi Burruss got open and honest about her feelings regarding the situation and despite having no regrets, there’s still some grief there.

During a fireside chat for Amazon on Monday (Nov. 24), the multi-hyphenate read fan comments who wanted to know everything about how the divorce was affecting Burruss emotionally.

While reading one of her fans’ messages about how she keeps her spirits up, Burruss let her guard down a bit while discussing the whirlwind aftermath of her announcement.

“I filed for divorce on Friday,” Burruss said. “Right now it’s a pretty crazy time.”

When one fan asked how Burruss was doing, the Xscape singer and “RHOA” alum kept it honest: “I’ve been up and down.”

She added, “Obviously, going through a divorce is not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re ‘cool,’ and then sometimes you have your moments of sadness. And being the Taurus that I am, I like to keep those moments to myself. When I was on “Housewives,” I really couldn’t keep those moments to myself, so you’d catch me crying. But in real life, my everyday life? I really don’t like those moments to be shared with the world … but I’m sharing with my Amazon family today.”

Burruss continued, “I am up and down, and to be clear, yes, I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while… everyone is making their own narrative of what’s going on … so I’m all over the place.”

Even while navigating a new reality as a woman in the process of a divorce, Burruss didn’t bash her estranged husband, instead pointing out the good the couple shared over their nearly 15-year relationship.

“Our marriage lasted 11 years, we been together 14,” Burruss said. “We got two wonderful, beautiful children. I have no regrets.”

“I am up and down, and to be clear, yes I filed Friday but this is something that has been brewing for a while… Our marriage lasted 11 years, we been together 14, we got 2 wonderful, beautiful children. I have no regrets”



-Kandi Burruss addresses filing for divorce from Todd… https://t.co/rXo0HBeCzC pic.twitter.com/pnlkwvdcnI — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 24, 2025

The couple’s relationship expanded into several business ventures, an expanding restaurant portfolio and more. Fans thought everything was OK when, at BravoCon, Burruss thanked Tucker during her acceptance speech after receiving the Wifetime Achievement Award.

“To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award too,” she said.

There is one person in their universe who won’t be making public statements about their split, Burruss’ mother, Joyce “Mama Joyce” Jones. When asked if Jones would make an appearance on her “Speak On It” podcast, Burruss immediately shut the idea down.

“Oh no! My mama does NOT need to be on ‘Speak On It’ right now,” Burruss said. “Cause she might speak too much!”

At least fans can take comfort in knowing that Burruss and Tucker will spend Thanksgiving together and will continue to co-parent for their children.