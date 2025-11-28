T.I., Rod Wave, Megan Thee Stallion and more give back on Thanksgiving 2025

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for family, food, and reflection, but for many celebrities, it’s also an opportunity to give back to communities in need. This year, stars across music and media stepped up, delivering meals, smiles, and hope to thousands of families nationwide.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most heartwarming moments from Thanksgiving 2025

T.I. Feeding Atlanta in the Rain

Rapper T.I. and activist Killa Mike teamed up at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, serving over 3,500 families despite rainy weather. “Luv n respect to all the staff, volunteers, family & friends, community leaders & the people that pulled up… in the rain at that!!!” T.I. shared on social media. Mike added, “If we all do a little, nobody has to do a lot 🫡👑.”

Monica and Ant Wilson’s Atlanta Food Drive

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri joined forces with singer Monica, Ant Wilson, and local partners to feed Atlanta families. Dupri highlighted the collective effort on social media, tagging the many hands involved in distributing meals across the city.

Fat Joe’s Upper Manhattan Turkey Drive

Univision reporter Bryan Mejia captured rapper Fat Joe giving back at three locations in Upper Manhattan. Families received turkeys and gift cards, bringing both nourishment and hope for the holiday. “We joined Fat Joe on a mission that touched hearts,” Mejia said.

Jim Jones’s Harlem Holiday Order

Known for his Harlem roots, Jim Jones reminded attendees to respect the line as he handed out Thanksgiving meals. “You can’t skip the people who’ve been waiting in the cold for a turkey,” he said, emphasizing patience, respect, and community spirit.

Nelly’s St. Louis Giving

Nelly and his family brought Thanksgiving cheer to her hometown of St. Louis, with Piinky Hayes sharing photos and heartfelt messages online. “A great way to start off the holiday season is giving back to the community!! 🦃❤️” she wrote.

Rod Wave in Atlanta’s West End

Rod Wave was spotted in Atlanta’s West End handing out free turkeys, smiling, and taking photos with fans. Social media buzzed with praise for his positive energy and generous spirit. “The community definitely felt this one,” noted an attendee.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation gives back in Dallas

Riding the holiday spirit, Megan Thee Stallion’s nonprofit, the Pete and Thomas Foundation, partnered with Walmart to provide meals in Dallas. “Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with love and gratitude! Thank you to all our supporters who make this work possible,” she shared.

From Atlanta to New York, Dallas to St. Louis, these celebrities turned Thanksgiving into a day of action, showing how a little generosity can go a long way.