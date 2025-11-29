‘There is a Tamar’s prayer!’: Tamar Braxton is thankful for the good life with friends and family

Tamar Braxton says she created her own fairytale life.

On Saturday (Nov. 29), the singer took to Instagram not only to show off her physique after a spin class but also to love herself and her current station in life out loud.

“I wake up EVERYDAY in pure bliss in the city I love the most,” she captioned the post, posing while holding sage in a black bra, blue jeans, and black and yellow Air Jordan 1s. “Our 7 story home in the hills…with a chef from the south who makes me fish and grits after my private spin class.. i walk around with this tea ass body…and truly loved for real ….. there is a TAMAR’s prayer… I’m sooooo THANKFUL 😍 I .. say …. Say ya OWN prayer 🙏🏼✨”

The carousel switches from Braxton to the interior of a Rolls-Royce Spectre and fans quickly started putting two and two together on who Tamar’s mystery beau could be.

In a previous IG post, Braxton can be seen raving about Blakk Smoke vapes, telling her fans that she “loves her some Blakk” and that Blakk is her friend. The Blakk in question is Cardell “Blakk Tatted” Bradley, the founder of Blakk Smoke, who says he wanted to create a healthier alternative to hookah with his fruit-based on-the-go hookah pens.

Fans began scanning Bradley’s Instagram account in search of a deeper connection, only to land in his Instagram Stories with Braxton’s friend, radio personality Lor’el, who was playing around in a Rolls-Royce Spectre, similar to the one Braxton had posted in her carousel. Bradley immediately told Lor’el and Braxton to get out of the car, but not before Lor’el uploaded a second video with Braxton stunting in the background.

“I just wanna let y’all know my brother is rich as f-ck,” Braxton says in the backseat as Lor’el playfully acts like the Rolls-Royce is hers.

Relationship or not, Braxton is embracing a soft life in the hills. Earlier this year, the “Love & War” singer opened up about a near-death experience that left her in a pool of blood.

On Aug. 19, the 48-year-old singer revealed in a candid post to her Instagram Stories that she suffered a harrowing episode that left her “found in a pool of blood.”

“I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it is,” Braxton shared in her Instagram Stories, adding she sustained significant facial injuries, including a fractured nose and lost teeth, and is currently experiencing impaired mobility. She described her physical and emotional state as incredibly fragile. She then asked for prayers from fans and supporters.

Healthier and back in a good space, the glow suits Tamar well, even if social media sleuths try to put her in a relationship.