‘I have boundaries now’: Tiffany Haddish says life is ‘amazing’ after marrying herself

Someone really did put a ring on Tiffany Haddish.

The 45-year-old comedian stepped out at the PEOPLE and INStyle Drive-By F1 Party in Las Vegas and opened up about her life after she chose to celebrate a “self-marriage” ceremony for her “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” documentary series on Peacock.

“Since I married myself, my dating life has been amazing,” Haddish told PEOPLE. ” First of all, I’m never alone, never alone. And it’s been a lot easier because I have boundaries now. We have limits. And these men have to fall in line with what our requirements are.”

In the fifth episode of her six-part docuseries, the “Girls Trip” star celebrated a “self-marriage” ceremony complete with her walking down the aisle and her making vows in commitment to herself. She had previously floated the idea in 2018 after finding mainstream success and after dealing with a partner she described as a “buckethead.”

According to Haddish, the man once asked her, “‘How are you ever going to get you a husband if you don’t do what I tell you to do?'” And I was like, ‘I’ll be my husband. I could take care of me better than you could.'”

Haddish confirmed her feelings to USA Today, saying, “I started realizing all these things I want from somebody else, I need to be giving to me. And if I’m able to do that, when that person shows up, it’s going to be so easy for us to come together.”

The series, which features Haddish and three of her childhood girlfriends, embarks on a month-long trip to Africa for a journey of rediscovery. In the process, Haddish sheds some of the drama that followed her to the Motherland, namely her 2021 breakup with Common, two DUI arrests and more.

Just because Haddish is “married” to herself doesn’t mean she’s done looking for Mr. Forever. After the ceremony and her renewed determination to be better for herself, she outlined what she’d like in a partner.

“They gotta have a good credit score because they need to be responsible. When I’m responsible, they need to be responsible,” the actress said. “I don’t need you to have more than me, it’s okay if you have less than, but you better have that credit score right. That’s your grown-up report card.”

The concept of “marrying yourself” isn’t a new one, nor is it super far-fetched. Back in 2013, singer Mya confirmed that she was planning on marrying herself and did so at the end of that year. On Valentine’s Day 2020, she shared a photo of herself in a wedding gown on the beach in the Seychelles, leading fans to speculate whether she had finally gotten married, only to reveal that the dress was for a music video.

“Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day. 🙏🏾💙 ~ Officially, Mrs. Lansky,” she wrote.

All episodes of “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” are available now on Peacock.