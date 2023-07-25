Tiffany Haddish says Common was the one who ended their relationship

Haddish sat down with The Washington Post to support her new film, "Haunted Mansion," and opened up about her past relationship with the rapper.

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her relationship with Common. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, the “Haunted Mansion” actor shed light on her breakup from Common back in 2021.

As theGrio previously reported, the couple had been dating for over a year when their split was announced in November 2021. Haddish has given more information regarding their breakup in The Washington Post interview, per People. The “Girls Trip” actress explained that the split was not mutual between her and the rapper.

Tiffany Haddish attends the June 28 red carpet premiere for Apple TV ‘s “The Afterparty” at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles. She recently talked about her relationship with Common. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course,'” she explained. “And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’” This revelation, as theGrio previously reported, is different from what Common shared on Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored podcast back in 2021.

In the interview, Common cited their busy schedules after returning to work following the COVID-19 lockdowns as one of the main reasons for their split. “I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said at the time. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

The two first met in 2019 while on the set of “The Kitchen,” as theGrio previously reported. They eventually went on a virtual date from the Bumble dating app, and publicly confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2020.

“You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life,” Common said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” at the time. “I’m happy.”

