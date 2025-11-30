Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis tie the knot in New Jersey and DC ceremonies

Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis are officially husband and wife.

The New Jersey senator and Lewis, a director of a real estate investment firm, were married in two ceremonies: one at a courthouse in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, witnessed by their parents, and one on Saturday in Lewis’s native Washington, D.C, which was followed by a family-only reception. According to the New York Times, which covered the event, the couple had an intimate, interfaith ceremony for Booker, who is Christian, and Lewis, who is Jewish.

Booker is the first African American senator representing New Jersey, and has served in the position since 2013. He was reelected in 2020 and has filed to run again in 2026. Before coming to the U.S. Senate, he was the mayor of Newark for two terms from 2006 to 2013. Lewis works for Brasa Capital Management in Los Angeles, California, and also has experience in the public sector, working in the office of former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Booker, 56, and Lewis, 38, kept the plans of the wedding secret for privacy reasons, sharing photos of the two ceremonies on Instagram afterwards.

The couple was engaged in August in Hawaii and announced their plans in September. Booker wrote in the caption of a collaboration post on Instagram that he was “transformed” by his relationship with Lewis.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” he wrote. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”

After the engagement was announced, Booker was a guest on the “I’ve Had It” podcast, where he said he was ready to be married before the end of 2025.

“We’re going to do it before the end of the year quick. We don’t want to, we don’t want to wait long,” Booker said. “We both want to get married quick and we’re both hoping to have kids at some point sometime soon. You know, there’s a lot to do and time is of the essence.”

According to the New York Times, the couple was introduced by a mutual friend in May 2024, who set them up on a blind date when Lewis was traveling to D.C. to visit family. After a successful five-hour first date, Lewis was traveling to Newark, and agreed to change her flight plans to arrange a second date with Booker, who was coming to the New Jersey city around the same time. The two moved in together in April of this year. She told the New York Times that she and her friends say, “Change your flight, change your life, “because of what followed.

“After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married,” Lewis told the New York Times in an email. “But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys. And that deserves celebration.”