SZA says memes of Cynthia Erivo on ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour are ‘classic misogynoir’

SZA has a word for the discourse surrounding Cynthia Erivo after the “Wicked: For Good” press tour: misogynoir.

The “Good Days” singer shared her opinion in the comments of an Instagram Reel posted by @thefilmdiva, who was calling out the memes of Erivo making fun of an incident where the actress protected her co-star Ariana Grande from a crazed fan.

The incident in question took place at the “Wicked: For Good” premiere at Universal Studios Singapore this month. A man jumped the barricade between fans and the “Wicked” actors and rushed at Grande. Erivo reacted quickly, stepping in front of Grande to shield her. Afterwards, she and another co-star, Michelle Yeoh, comforted Grande.

Videos taken of the event went viral as people were stunned by the way Erivo sprung into action. Many also took the opportunity to make jokes about Erivo’s protective instincts.

Erivo has also spoken about the moment that launched all these memes.

“I was really thinking, ‘I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe,’ you know?” Erivo said in an interview with “Today” on NBC. “I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but you never know with those things, and I wanted to make sure that she was OK. That was my first instinct.”

The Reels user @thefilmdiva said the internet’s reaction had underlying tones of racism and misogyny, with many recreations featuring men dressing up as Erivo in skits of the “Harriet” actress portraying her as Grande’s bodyguard or drawings of Erivo being much larger than Grande, with a Hulk-like figure.

“Why are you making her masculine? She’s just as small as [Ariana],” the creator said.

In the Instagram post, @thefilmdiva also asked the viewers if their opinion was “too woke” since they didn’t find the memes to be funny. SZA, now the top commenter under the video, weighed in to agree with the poster.

“[Ur] not bugging and no one is too woke ! It’s CLASSIC Misogynoir! NOTHING ELSE !!!” SZA said, using a term to describe a combination of anti-Black racism and misogyny that targets Black women. “can’t believe it’s openly a thing in 2025 .. everyone’s gonna have cognitive dissonance 2 years later like ‘remember when everyone attacked Cynthia for being black bald and nurturing?… that was crazy’ ..it could jus stop now lol.”

Many of the replies to SZA, including one from the original poster, rallied around the “Snooze” singer.

SZA also spoke up for Erivo earlier this month when a TikTok user posted a video questioning why Erivo was chosen as one of British GQ’s “Men of the Year,” since she was a woman. She pointed out that other women, including herself, have been given the honor by the magazine.

“I’m confused .. it’s 2025,” SZA responded in a comment on the TikTok. “Kim Kardashian and so many other women have been chosen. I’m also man of the year. It’s the category name .. not an identity.. I’m sorry but this is a non topic.”