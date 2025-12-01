‘I got to take a bath’: Diddy’s reaction to fans in new Netflix doc shows his ‘character,’ says exec producer 50 Cent

50 Cent says his years-long perceived beef with Sean “Diddy” Combs was a result of the hip-hop mogul making him “uncomfortable” and that his new Netflix documentary about Diddy’s last days before prison exposes his “true” character.

In “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” director Alex Stapleton and executive producer 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, give viewers raw and never-before-seen footage into Diddy’s life before and during his highly-publicized federal sex trafficking and prostitution case. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of prostitution on July 2 and is serving four years in prison.

A new trailer for the Netflix mini-series shows Diddy’s intense exchange with his legal team just six days before his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024.

“Listen to me. Let me get off the phone right now, and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution…y’all are not working together the right way. We’re losing,” said a visibly disturbed Diddy on the phone with lawyers while he was at a Park Hyatt hotel room in New York City.

“It was surprising that he actually filmed it,” 50 Cent told “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts of the footage he and director Stapleton obtained from Diddy.

Stapleton, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker, said she found Diddy’s behavior during his final days of freedom to be “very interesting to watch.”

Noting Combs’ reputation for his “brand presence,” Stapleton said, “He has a really amazing knack for marketing and all of that, and how he was sort of taking that into account, and how he was coming off to the public.”

Another clip from the docu-series shows Diddy embracing fans in his childhood neighborhood, Harlem. When the hip-hop multi-millionaire returns to his vehicle he says, “I need some hand sanitizer.”

“I’ve been out in the streets amongst the people. Yeah, I got to take a bath. Like, like, the amount of people that actually I’m coming in contact with, like…that’s what I have to do,” Diddy says in the trailer.

50 Cent said the new footage of Diddy “should show you his character,” telling Roberts he included the footage for that reason.

“What’s the odds that you would do that in front of the camera? Like…that’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape,” said the Queens rapper and media mogul.

When asked about his years-long feud with Diddy, 50 Cent explained that their perceived beef was actually the result of Diddy’s alleged “uncomfortable” offer.

“What they consider a pre-existing beef, right for 20 years, right, is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” he shared. “It was like a tester, like, maybe you’ll come play with me, type of thing.”

Despite their history of bad blood, 50 Cent said his issues with Diddy is “not personal.”

Stapleton emphasized that the Netflix series is “not completely the perspectives of people that did not like” Combs.

She shared, “We weren’t trying to just get the highlights, the salacious details. You know that the real goal was to storytell, and…not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project.”

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” premieres on Netflix on Dec. 2.