‘That’s a rude question’: Shedeur Sanders defends coach, displays maturity beyond rookie status

Shedeur Sanders might still be getting adjusted to his current starting quarterback role for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, but he handled a potential landmine post-game question from a reporter like a seasoned veteran after the Browns’ 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

At the customary post-game presser, Sanders was fielding questions from reporters when he was asked, “Those two fourth-and-ones that didn’t work; did you like Kevin (Stefanski) having the aggressiveness there even backed up in your territory?”

Sensing that the question could potentially imply that Sanders questioned his head coach’s decision-making—especially since the two plays in question didn’t work—he very directly acknowledged that fact.

“I mean, first, that’s a rude question to ask,” Sanders started, “If I think, you know, it was a great call by my coach, you know?”

The reporter tried to steer the question back into whether or not Sanders liked his coach’s aggressiveness, and Sanders leaned right into a quite mature and heady response, looking and sounding every bit like his NFL Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders.

“I like being out there playing. So, whatever that comes with, it comes with, you know? We’re not gonna be and ever point fingers at coach or do anything like that. That’s extremely disrespectful, and that’s not even in my place. I’m thankful for being out there, honestly, and I’m thankful that he trusts us as an offense to be able to go out there and be able to execute. Did we execute? No, we didn’t. But, you know, I’m just thankful that we have that trust.”

Sunday’s loss to the 49ers was Sanders’ second start and third game of playing time of his rookie season with the Browns. Sanders saw his first NFL minutes on Nov. 16 when Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game and entered the concussion protocol against the Baltimore Ravens; the Browns lost 23-16.

Sanders saw his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders, leading them to a 24-1o win, and was given the starting nod again against the 49ers. Coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that Sanders will once again start for the Browns in their Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7.