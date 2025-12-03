Tia Mowry’s 14-year-old son, Cree, can fly a plane

Tia Mowry’s son Cree may not have his driver’s license yet, but he can already fly a plane!

During an appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, Dec. 1, the 47-year-old actress and mother of two raved about her children’s budding passions and how her 14-year-old son has already soared to new heights.

“He’s obsessed. He loves it,” the “Sister, Sister” alum gushed when Hudson asked if he was flying. “He’s so smart.”

“I am so afraid to fly,” Mowry admitted, adding, “He was in flight school this past summer, and he went up in a Cessna, which is a very small plane.”

“He wanted me to go with him, but I was like, ‘Hell no.’ So I FaceTimed. There we all are together. Yep, my dad and my mom,” said the “My Secret Santa” star, as a video of Cree flying and FaceTiming his family was displayed on-screen.

Mowry, who shares Cree and her seven-year-old daughter, Cairo, with her ex-husband, 46-year-old actor Cory Hardrict, also shared what her daughter has been up to: becoming a chess master.

“She’s into chess,” the “Family Reunion” actress explained. “She absolutely loves playing chess.”

In fact, the actress shared her daughter’s love of the complex strategy board game is so apparent that she has even forgone goodbye kisses from mom in order to arrive for practice on time.

“Like she absolutely loves chess,” she said. “She’s very smart, she’s dancing. She’s an artist. She loves painting, but she also loves like sculpting things. I’m very proud of my kids, they’re so so smart. Like, very smart. And good-hearted kids.”

However, Mowry did admit that one thing her children do not seem to be into is the entertainment industry.

“Oh no, they don’t want to have anything to do with acting,” she said when Hudson asked if there was any interest. “I’m like, did I traumatize them or something? What happened here?”

When Mowry spoke to theGrio during back-to-school season this fall, she revealed then her son’s evolving independence and her daughter’s budding interest in the game. She also shared some of her current philosophies around parenting them.

“Children learn through observation,” Mowry said. “If they see mom trying to be perfect, then they think that they have to be perfect. Just me being honest and moving with authenticity allows them to see that if things don’t go as planned, I’ll say, ‘That’s okay. We’ll get to it. Things will work themselves out eventually.’”