Tia Mowry hopes her children go into the new school year without the pressure to be perfect

Tia Mowry isn’t sending her children into the new school year with the pressure to be perfect.

Instead, the 47-year-old actress and mom of two says her biggest hope is that they embrace challenges with confidence and the freedom to know mistakes are part of learning.

“I see everything as a learning lesson,” the “Sister Sister” alum told theGrio during a recent sitdown in the midst of back-to-school season.

“There are going to be some challenges during the school year, and my hope is that they take on these challenges with confidence but also with grace, and learn about them so that they can continue to build character and apply these lessons as they get older,” continued “The Game” star. “If you don’t get a good grade on a test, don’t let that define your identity. See if there’s an opportunity where you can retake the test. Work hard, do your best, build up that courage and try again.”

Mowry, who shares her 14-year-old son, Cree, and seven-year-old daughter, Cairo, with her ex-husband, actor Cory Hardrict, has rarely shied away from being candid about her experiences navigating life, motherhood, career, and beyond.

When discussing how she balances it all, the Los Angeles-based mom said her perspective around the concept of “balance” has shifted in the 14 years since she first became a mom.

“Balance, that’s such an interesting word to me when it comes to being a parent,” Mowry explained. “How I look at balance is being realistic about it, that every day is not going to be perfect, every day is not going to be great. And then what do I do with that? I forgive myself. I know that I’m doing my best, I know that I’m putting my best foot forward. I know that I’m being proactive and intentional when it comes to my kids and nurturing them. But also, I’m human. I’m not a machine.”

She believes this mindset is just as necessary for her children to witness as it is for her to live.

Tia Mowry for Box Tops for Education. (Photo credit: General Mills)

“Children learn through observation,” Mowry said. “If they see mom trying to be perfect, then they think that they have to be perfect. Just me being honest and moving with authenticity allows them to see that if things don’t go as planned, I’ll say, ‘That’s okay. We’ll get to it. Things will work themselves out eventually.’”

That forgiving approach also applies to the annual chaos of the back-to-school season. From Cree’s growing independence to Cairo’s budding enthusiasm for chess, Mowry said she’s embracing the mix of routines and traditions that make the transitional time of year exciting.

“Growing up, my mom always wanted to make school a place of excitement,” she recalled. “So when you get some new kicks, new clothes, when you’re showing up to school, you feel confident and you feel good about yourself.”

She added, “That’s something I’ve definitely passed down from my generation.”

This year, she’s especially excited about her partnership with General Mills and Box Tops for Education. The program, which now works through a user-friendly app, allows consumers to scan receipts for qualifying snacks and send funds to local schools. This year, the program is offering a special double-digit rebate offer dubbed “Free Snacks.” For Mowry, it’s a practical way to ease back-to-school stress while supporting the community.

“Not only are you able to get a rebate back, you can also support your communities,” she gushed, adding, “As you’re feeding your children and making them happy, you’re also making your community a better community by giving back to schools in your area … which I think, for every parent [that], makes them feel good.”

She added that the program strives to meet parents where they are.

“They understand that parents aren’t perfect,” she said. “Whatever we can do to make things less stressful and find practicality, the better.”

In terms of where her household is on their back-to-school prep, let’s just say Mowry is embracing things with the same grace she hopes to instill in her kids.

“There are still some I’s we need to dot and T’s we need to cross,” she said with a laugh. “But guess what? That is okay.”