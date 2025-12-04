Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti, and Dakota Johnson present $1 million in scholarships to Los Angeles high school seniors

Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti joined actress Dakota Johnson in setting up a group of special Los Angeles high school seniors for success.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Wednesday, Dec. 3, the trio presented over $1 million in scholarships to students participating in the publication’s long-running Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program.

According to THR, the presentation began with a heartfelt video that moved the crowd — though the presenters themselves couldn’t see it from where they stood onstage.

After, Hall quipped, “You know, we wanted to see that, too.” She then revealed that Lifetime is giving every girl graduating from the program a $10,000 scholarship.

“This program would not be possible without the enormous support of our program partners, including the Golden Globe Foundation and Gersh. WME is generously contributing $75,000 to support the essential operational expenses of the mentorship program,” Hall shared.

The Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program pairs high-achieving young women from underserved Los Angeles high schools with top industry figures for a year of one-on-one mentorship. The initiative is produced in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, offering students long-term guidance, exposure, and educational support.

In addition to the $10,000 grants awarded to all graduating mentees, Hall revealed that, thanks to Dany Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions, every new girl entering the mentorship program would be receiving a brand-new Apple MacBook Air. Meanwhile, Infiniti added that the Wasserman Foundation is outfitting all graduating mentees heading to college next fall with their own Apple MacBook Airs.

The generosity did not stop there. In addition, the actresses presented three seniors from the program with full-ride scholarships.

Johnson presented the first full scholarship — funded by The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation — to Chapman University, awarded to a student named Elisa. Hall announced the second Chuck Lorre Foundation scholarship to Loyola Marymount University, which went to a student named Leah. Infiniti then introduced the final full-ride scholarship of the morning, another to Chapman University, awarded to a student named Luna.

The presentation took place during THR’s annual breakfast gala, a star-studded celebration of its Women in Entertainment issue, which honors leaders across film, television, and music. Hosted by Rachel Sennott, the event drew an array of Hollywood notables, including Sennott’s “I Love LA” co-star True Whitaker, comedian Loni Love, actresses Gabourey Sidibe, Yvonne Orji, Zuri Hall, Karen Pittman, and Kerry Washington, who was on hand to present the Equity in Entertainment Award to Jennifer Lopez.