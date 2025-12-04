Throwback alert: Omarion and Solange dated in secret when B2K was on tour with Destiny’s Child

Omarion opened up about his dating history, which includes a secret relationship with a certain Knowles sister.

In his appearance with his B2K bandmates on Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” podcast, the “Post To Be” singer reminisced on his relationship with Solange Knowles, which he said happened when B2K was on tour with Destiny’s Child. He and Knowles, who was there with her sister Beyoncé, sparked a romance.

“Destiny’s Child invited us to our first overseas tour… B2K. And, me and Solange, we ended up being boyfriend and girlfriend for that little short period of that tour,” he said.

According to Omarion, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer gifted him “rocks,” which may have meant crystals. And admitted that he “missed” her.

“She was deep,” he said, noting that “life has happened” since the two were together for that period.

Though many might be surprised by the news, his ex-girlfriend actually beat him to the punch years ago. Knowles was the first to publicly spill about her teenage relationship with Omarion. In a now-deleted #ThrowbackThursday Instagram post from 2015, she shared a group photo with herself, Omarion with B2K, and Destiny’s Child at a birthday party. She even addressed why they had to keep the relationship under wraps.

“Am I trolling, or nah? #tbt to when me and @1omarion were lil teenage boo’s, but used to have hide it because I was scared dem b2k fans would try to cut me, lol,” she wrote in the caption.

Knowles and Omarion continued a friendship into adulthood, since she appears in the video for “Ice Box,” which came out in 2006, two years after B2K disbanded and Omarion went solo.

B2K also appeared on “The Real” in 2019 and talked about their experience on tour with Destiny’s Child. Omarion was tight-lipped back then, but still gave a shoutout to Knowles.

“It was really fun,” he said. “I love to travel and that was a super dope experience. Shout out to Solange too.”



