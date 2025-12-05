What we know about Brian Cole Jr., the man suspected of planting pipebombs at the DNC and RNC before January 6

Nearly five years after a man was discovered to have planted pipebombs at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees before the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a suspect is in custody.

30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. was arrested Thursday (Dec. 4) and charged with unlawful transportation of an explosive device in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate. Additionally, he’s also charged with malicious destruction or attempt of malicious destruction, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Relatives during Cole’s initial hearing before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya told Cole, “We love you, Brian,” and “We’re here for you, baby.”

During interviews with investigators, Cole reportedly told them he believed the 2020 election was stolen, according to CNN. The FBI has not publicly confirmed a motive, although the claim of the election being “rigged” echoes statements President Donald Trump made following his election loss to Joe Biden.

According to MS NOW, Cole confessed to investigators that he planted the devices, supported Trump and made social media posts that held “anarchist” leanings.

Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia, is who investigators say planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot. (via CNN)

Cole was arrested without incident at a D.C. area residence where he resided with his parents. Neighbors described Cole as a man who always walked his dog in the neighborhood and was “quiet” and “naive.”

According to investigators, Cole planted the devices at the RNC and DNC on the evening of January 5, 2021, hours before hundreds of Trump supporters would descend on the Capitol as lawmakers certified the 2020 election. According to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, “thousands” of leads had been pursued in the case before authorities apprehended Cole, utilizing cell phone data, surveillance of vehicles in the area, and more.

A license plate reader captured Cole’s vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, a few blocks away from the area where the explosive devices were planted and cell phone data showed Cole was in the area.

Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the device planted outside the DNC and the FBI believes Cole had been collecting bomb making materials before leaving the explosive devices outside of the RNC and DNC.

Cole is due back in court on December 15.