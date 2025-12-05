Chilli and boyfriend Matthew Lawrence to host new reality TV dating show on Hallmark+

Chilli and Matthew Lawrence are taking their romance abroad to the dreamy coastline of Sardinia, Italy.

The 54-year-old R&B star, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, and the 45-year-old actor are set to co-host a new reality dating series for Hallmark+ called “Second Chance Love,” People reported.

“This project is special to both Matthew and I for several reasons,” Chilli said in a statement per the outlet. “As executive producers and hosts, we can’t wait to share the inspiration behind the pursuit of true love. Working with Hallmark is a dream come true.”

Premiering on New Year’s Day, the series will follow five couples who travel to the picturesque island for a chance to rekindle a romance that slipped away.

“Is love in the air? We’re about to find out,” says the “Boy Meets World” alum in the trailer. “Five unique couples from across the country are about to join us to find out if a lost relationship might just be the love of a lifetime.”

“The next two weeks will be filled with romantic adventures and relationship-renewing activities,” Chilli adds. “I mean, how could you not fall in love in a place like this?”

Across the two-week journey, the couples— whose ages range from their 30s to their 70s, and whose past relationships ended anywhere from five to 40 years ago — will navigate nostalgia, emotional reflection, and intimate dates. With Chilli and Lawrence guiding them, each pair will revisit their shared histories, face unresolved issues, and see whether they can build something new.

And while the show marks their first professional project together, it will mark a return to the romantic location for the couple. Chilli and Lawrence have spent time in Italy together before — most recently this past June, when they shared photos from a Mediterranean getaway on Instagram with the caption, “Memories from the Mediterranean.”

Their romance first made headlines in late 2022 when they went Instagram official in matching pajamas. At the time, Chilli wrote in a follow-up post, “God has perfect timing. Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.”

Nearly three years later, the pair still appears to be going strong.

“Second Chance Love” premieres Thursday, Jan. 1, on Hallmark+.