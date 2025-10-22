‘A LIE’: Wanya Morris calls out Chilli of TLC over alleged claims Boyz II Men didn’t need Babyface

Boyz II Men is one of the greatest R&B groups ever, but singer Wanya Morris is clearing the air over a claim that they didn’t need help from one of the greatest songwriters ever.

After a clip resurfaced of a 2017 interview of Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC fame discussing group dynamics and referencing a specific boy band known for harmonizing – which fans in the audience thought to be Boyz II Men – decided they didn’t “need” Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who produced one of their biggest singles, 1992’s “End of the Road” and their blockbuster 1994 album, “II”.

“[They said], ‘We don’t need Babyface,’ and that was the end,” Chilli said in the interview, which was shared on the Instagram account nostalgiamoments on Monday (Oct. 20).

Chilli continued in the clip, “It’s not that this artist did not have any talent, but because he was thinking he could do it on his own, that’s where he failed,” seemingly referencing the member of Boyz II Men who dismissed Babyface. “As long as you’re living, there’s always something to learn.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 21), Morris jumped in the comment section of the post and wondered why Chilli, in his eyes, would share something that wasn’t true, according to him.

“Damn Sis😢Lisa would never🥺???,” Morris said, referencing Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in a car accident in 2002.

Morris continued, shocked at the accusation. “Bro, I’m just trying to figure out where she got this story from… Chilli was nowhere around our organization… and we were nowhere around theirs; besides going on tour🤔,” he wrote. “I keep seeing this, and it blows my mind; every time🤯🤷🏾‍♂️”

The diamond-selling singer then said he would call Babyface himself to clear up the rumor and see if he “remembers” the band saying “they didn’t need him,” considering that Babyface has been on “every project since.”

In a follow-up comment, Morris continued to weigh in on the matter.

“The only thing is, they spoke on the circumstance and we didn’t… I’m not saying we were perfect and everybody loved us or should have loved us or even have to love us right now,” he said. “I’m just saying that what Chilli’s & Dallas are speaking on, concerning our friend Babyface… IS A LIE😂😂.”