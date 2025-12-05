Monica jokingly snatches Ray J’s phone during ‘Boy Is Mine’ show after his Jay-Z & Beyoncé rant

Despite the headlines and social media speculations, Monica and Brandy continue to prove that it’s all love between them during their ongoing “The Boy Is Mine” tour. And that love extends to their families, including Ray J.

After the “One Wish” singer hopped online with a passionate message aimed at Jay-Z and Beyoncé for allegedly overlooking his sister backstage, Monica stepped into the role every family needs at the cookout: the relative who politely confiscates that phone before things get any wilder.

“Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone,” the songstress told the crowd, before walking to the side of the stage. “Ray J, give me the phone…give me the phone, Ray.”

Thanking him for ultimately giving her the phone, Monica continued: “We love you Ray J…y’all make some noise for Ray J. He’s not just Brandy’s brother, but he’s my brother, too.”

“I hope you know imma have to hear this all night, ‘Monica is my sister now! Monica is my sister now,’ Brandy added, teasing her little brother.

The moment quickly sparked laughter amongst the crowd. We all have that one cousin who we have to reel in at family functions, and this week, it was Ray J. As previously reported by theGrio, he sent social media into a spiral of think pieces, conspiracy theories and speculations after he posted a video on Instagram encouraging the “Crazy In Love” couple to do the right thing and say “hi” to Brandy when attending the tour.



“N—s need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he said in the video. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyonce, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that. Y’all walk by Brandy’s room and never say what’s up.”

Predicting that he would likely get in trouble for his post, Ray J emphasized that his message comes from a place of love in the caption of his rant. Though Brandy has not addressed her brother’s claims, fans were quick to come to her defense, saying, “No Pictures, No Stamps of Approval, NO VALIDATION needed.”

However, for Monica, the solution to stopping these rants is simple: his mama, Sonja Norwood.

“In all he does…he means well,” Monica concluded. “[But] I know what to do though, next time I’m calling Sonja.”

“It is really, really good to actually get to know each other. So it’s nothing that can happen that can change what’s happening right now in this room,” she concluded, referring to their long-awaited collaborative tour and friendship.