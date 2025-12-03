Ray J calls out Jay-Z, Beyoncé for allegedly ignoring Brandy during ‘The Boy is Mine’ tour

Ray J has never been afraid to speak his mind, and now, he’s using his voice to defend his big sister Brandy. Last night, the “One Wish” singer took to Instagram to directly call out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for allegedly ignoring Brandy when attending her and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” Tour.

“N—s need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he said in the video. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyonce, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that.”

Though Ray-J does not explicitly reference a specific moment where the couple did not “say what’s up” to Brandy, he does claim that the Carters come “to every one of Brandy and Monica’s shows,” and have yet to pose for pictures with the “Angel of Mine” singer.

“Y’all walk by Brandy’s room and never say what’s up,” he added. “She don’t care, and I am crashing out about this one. And I know Brandy and Ryan are going to hate [this]. I just don’t think that that’s okay. Come on, Jay, come on, Bey, let’s do the right thing.”

Throughout the duration of Brandy and Monica’s highly anticipated reunion tour, which also features former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé made special appearances in the crowd during the tour’s New Jersey and Los Angeles stops, sharing pictures with Monica, Rowland, and other celebrity attendees like Patti LaBelle.

“This is coming from the heart!! And I love my family, and I love Jay and Bey!! ——Brandy and the family did not co-sign this! She’s super focused on making every show great! I will prob get in trouble for this!! – but I love Jay Z and Bey!!” Ray J captioned the post.

Now, the probability of the Carters publicly addressing Ray J’s comments is slim, but who knows? Maybe fans will see a picture of Beyoncé and Brandy together backstage before the tour wraps on December 14.