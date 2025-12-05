Playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs in Japan

Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright known for his boundary-pushing show “Slave Play,” is facing serious legal trouble overseas. This week, Japanese authorities confirmed that the Tony-nominated playwright was arrested last month on suspicion of trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

Officials say Harris, 36, was stopped on Nov. 16 at Naha Airport in Okinawa after customs officers reportedly found 780 milligrams of Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, in his tote bag. An Okinawa Regional Customs spokesperson explained that Harris had flown in for sightseeing after traveling from Britain through Taiwan, per Reuters. Harris was reportedly immediately taken into custody upon discovery under Japan’s Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act.

Okinawa is a major resort destination of Tokyo, and like the rest of the country holds some of the world’s strictest drug laws. Even small amounts of illegal substances almost always result in prosecution. This week, customs officials escalated the matter by filing a criminal accusation with regional prosecutors to begin formal charging proceedings. Police in Tomigusuku city, which oversees the airport, confirmed that Harris remains in custody but declined to say whether he has made any statements regarding the allegations, The New York Times reports.

If Harris is found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison. Harris ascended to stardom with his 2018 play “Slave Play,” which he wrote during his first year at Yale Drama School. The play, which explores themes of gender, race, power, and sexuality, made history in 2020 with a record 12 Tony nominations for a non-musical. Though the Harris’ projects did not receive any wins that year, he went on to work on projects like “Zola” in 2021, HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” revival (2021), Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” (2022), and more.

Japanese prosecutors have not confirmed whether formal charges have been filed, and Harris’s representatives in the U.S. have yet to make a comment on these reports or whether he has secured a lawyer in Japan.