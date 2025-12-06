Wedding bells on the way? Claressa Shields says her Papoose tattoo indicates he’s husband material

Claressa Shields isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to her love for Papoose.

The Olympic champion and undefeated boxer sat down with Justin Laboy for his “Respectfully” podcast and hinted that she and Pap’s two-year-long relationship may be a bit deeper than the public knows.

“I always said I wanted to get my husband’s name tatted on me,” Shields told LaBoy during the 55-minute mark of the podcast’s latest episode, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 5). “I always said that. So me and Pap are not married yet, but we will be.”

There is a small thing to remember. Papoose has yet to finalize his divorce from his estranged wife, Remy Ma, despite both parties moving on.

As far as the timeline of when Shields got the ink, she reveals she got the tattoo when the relationship between her and Papoose was still “private” and got it done while in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

“I had lied to him. I told him I had a meeting and I didn’t. The meeting was my tattoo,” Shields told Laboy. “So I called him like, ‘Hey, I’m done with my meeting.’ And we were just talking, whatever, whatever. And he like, ‘Yeah, I just left the gym.’ And then I was like, I just was like, “Look.” And I showed him the tattoo. He was like, ‘What?’ He he couldn’t believe it.”

Shields revealed she showed Papoose the tattoo, his name near her right breast, on FaceTime. She then got on Instagram Live and revealed the ink to the general public, telling fans she should have gotten Papoose’s name “twice” and will probably get his name tattooed on her butt next.

“My man sit right there, boo!” she told fans. “Papoose, Papoose!”

Elsewhere in the interview with Laboy, Shields expressed why she loved her man.

“I didn’t care about no boyfriend until I was 17 when I won the Olympics,” Shields said. “I don’t really like people like that to be getting hollered at if that makes sense. I love Pap, and that just sums it up. I love Pap as far as how he supports my career, how he supports me, how he’s my best friend, how we can talk about anything. How we laugh, how protective he is. People think because I’m very strong and I’m very confident? I do have my times when I’m very frustrated and I’m having a hard time. Pap is there to protect me and hold me and make sure I’m good. Because I will crash out. Nobody’s seen that on the internet, but Pap has. And he’s been the person to keep me calm.”



