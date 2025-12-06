‘We were the original Cynthia and Ariana’: Regina Hall reflects on her and Anna Faris’ bond during their ‘Scary Movie’ days

Regina Hall is chiming in on one of the internet’s favorite obsessions: the unusually affectionate press-run dynamic between “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. And according to Hall, she and her “Scary Movie” co-star Anna Faris walked so Cynthia and Ariana could hold hands on step and repeats.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hall revisits vintage footage from the 2000 “Scary Movie” press tour. The clip is full of giggles, high-pitched declarations of love, and the kind of touchy-feely energy that would’ve had today’s TikTok detectives spiraling. Watching her younger self wrapped around Faris, Hall can’t help but make the comparison: “We were like the original Cynthia and Ariana, huh? All the set love.”

Her comment lands with extra weight considering the ongoing discourse surrounding Erivo and Grande’s closeness — from finger-holding to lingering embraces to Cynthia’s fierce, almost protective presence around Ariana. Fans have questioned whether the bond is simply sisterly support, strategic chemistry, or something deeper. Whatever the truth, their dynamic has become its own subplot of the “Wicked” promo cycle.

The throwback ET footage shows Hall and Faris in a similar lane, long before social media made every interaction a conspiracy theory. Faris jokes they were encouraged to show how well they got along, but the two fully commit, praising one another, hugging on camera, and dissolving into laughter. “She is hilarious,” Hall gushes in the clip. “She’s great!” Faris adds, “We love working together,” pulling Hall into another embrace.

Hall says watching the footage brings back memories of playing Brenda opposite Faris’ Cindy as two “unlikely friends” who somehow became an iconic comedic duo. And good news for fans: she revealed that she and Faris have officially wrapped “Scary Movie 6,” which is set to hit theaters on June 12.

But in the meantime, Hall’s playful nod to the “Wicked” promo tour reminds us of one thing: long before the internet dissected celebrity chemistry, Brenda and Cindy were already giving the girls something to talk about.