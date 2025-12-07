Ravyn Lenae claps back at “limited” social media comment questioning her Black identity

Ravyn Lenae has had enough of comments that whitewash her aesthetic.

On Saturday, the “Love Me Not” singer posted a video on Instagram responding to a post from X, which likened her “aesthetic” to someone who is the “only black girl in the white friend group.” According to Lenae, she had seen the post a while ago, and waited for some time to pass before adressing it.

“Why do y’all do this to me?” she said in the Instagram post.

Lenae is coming off her biggest year yet with the success of her song “Love Me Not” from her 2024 album ‘Bird’s Eye.’ The viral single blew up on TikTok this year, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number 81 in April. This is the first song by the Chicago-born artist, who released her first EP at 16 years old, to enter the top charts.

According to Lenae, the new visibility has led to some scrutiny about how she presents herself as an artist. But in the Reel she posted yesterday, she made it a point to cite the Black women who inspired her look.

“There’s been a few moments like this where I felt like my blackness, my identity, has been questioned or picked apart, and I really want to understand where it’s coming from,” she said, responding to the post from X. “Because if you really study Black aesthetic, you would know that I’m pulling directly from the women who have come before me, the Chaka Khans, the Minnie Rippertons, the Diana Rosses. That’s who I look to.”

Speaking directly to the poster, whose username she chose not to share, Lenae’s message was simple: stop putting Black girls and women in a box.

“This shows me that you have a very limited view on what Black girls or Black women can be, and that’s really unfortunate, because I think we can be whatever we want to be,” she said. “And this type of projection is only perpetuating a really sad and small mindset. So don’t do this to me. Don’t project on other Black girls.”

Celebrities like Keke Palmer, Ryan Destiny, and JT hyped Lenae up in the comments for speaking out.

“Sometime folks don’t understand CHICAGO,” Palmer replied. “Chicago is funk soul blues rock n roll we are and have always been what folks say is ‘alternative’ ALWAYS and the culture we bring has often removed our face ! You represent us well and I see you sisTAH”