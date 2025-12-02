‘God ain’t forget bout me!’: Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ is the first album by a Black female artist to spend 500 weeks on Billboard 200

Rihanna’s eighth studio album, “Anti,” has crossed a major milestone. It is now the first album by a Black female artist to live on the Billboard 200 album chart for 500 weeks straight.

According to Billboard, the 2016 album was ranked number 134 on the Billboard 200 for the week of December 6, 2025. Billboard wrote in 2021 that the biggest hits off of “Anti” are “Work,” featuring Drake, “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Sex With Me.”

The critically acclaimed album by the Bajan artist and its singles were nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year and best urban contemporary album.

In reaction to the news, the Fenty Beauty mogul reposted the accomplishment on X.

“God ain’t forget bout me!” she said.

The love for “Anti” has left Rihanna fans ravenous for a new album for the last decade, but the singer and entrepreneur has taken on other ventures, specifically in the fashion and beauty industry. In 2017, she launched the brand that would cement her place in the world of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty. The eponymous brand, known for its inclusive shade range and lip glosses, made her a billionaire in 2021. At the time, Fenty Beauty accounted for $1.4 billion of her $1.7 billion net worth.

The Savage X Fenty owner has not stepped away from singing entirely. Over the last decade, she’s released a few songs, including “Lift Me Up” for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, which she performed at the Oscars that year. She also performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023, where she announced her second pregnancy with her son, Riot. Her set became the most-viewed halftime show ever that year, now just behind Usher’s and Kendrick Lamar’s performances.

Since releasing “Anti,” the singer has also had three children –RZA, Riot, and Rocki– with rapper boyfriend/rumored husband, A$AP Rocky.