Waka Flocka Flame reacts to new Diddy docuseries: ‘That boy a monster’

Waka Flocka Flame is among the many of us who have viewed 50 Cent’s new Netflix docuseries on the alleged crimes of Sean “Diddy” Combs. When asked about his reaction in an interview, he did not mince words about his feelings about Diddy and “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.”

“With all that bread, that boy a monster,” the “No Hands” rapper said. “That could be my own brother, and I wouldn’t f*ck with him a day in my life.”

The 39-year-old artist commented on Diddy’s business practices that were discussed in the show, saying it was an indicator of his character. According to him, it’s important to “pay attention” to artists when they’re signed, and their “success rate after being signed. “

“That should explain everything to who a person is,” Flocka said.

We talk with Waka Flocka Flame about 50 Cent's Diddy documentary The Reckoning, and his reaction says everything. Flocka makes it clear that if the allegations are true, Diddy is a "monster," and even if he were his own brother, he'd disown him. As a 2Pac fan, Flocka says that if Diddy had anything to do with what people have long suspected, then it's game over.

He also stated that he is a fan of Diddy’s competitors from the ’90s. Comparing Bad Boy Records to Death Row Records, he said he always preferred Death Row, calling the label founded by Suge Knight a “brotherhood” where artists had “ownership,” and declared his affinity for the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

“The Reckoning” discusses a popular theory that Diddy was responsible for Shakur’s death, and shows unreleased footage of an interview with gangster Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was indicted in 2023 for his involvement in Shakur’s murder. In the footage from Davis’ proffer interview from 2008, he claims he orchestrated Shakur’s death with instructions from Combs.

A couple of days ago, Flocka filmed a response after finishing the documentary, and said he can’t trust any celebrity, and even joked that his current fame status may have helped him avoid the alleged predation by Diddy outlined in “The Reckoning.”

“Thank you, God, that I never went to nobody party,” he said. “I don’t even go to studios – thank you! I’m not even hot no more, nobody is requesting me,” he said.