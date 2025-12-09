Wendy Williams’ conservatorship could end later this year, according to her lawyer

Wendy Williams may receive a long-awaited gift to start 2026: her freedom from a restrictive conservatorship.

The 61-year-old talk show host and radio legend’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claimed Williams will be “out” of her conservatorship by the end of 2025 during an appearance on ABC’s “Nightline” on Monday (Dec. 8).

“The plan is this … there are guardianship attorneys … and we’re watching and waiting, and they’ve assured Wendy by year’s end she’ll be out of guardianship,” Tacopina said.

Williams’ lawyer also suggested that a jury trial be ordered to release Williams from the court-ordered conservatorship she was placed under in May 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, requested a court hearing about her well-being and believed she was “a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Williams was then diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2024 and aphasia, but in a shocking revelation, a neurologist determined that she did not have dementia, overruling a previous diagnosis made earlier this year. Frontotemporal dementia, which actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with, affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are associated with personality, behavior, and language, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include difficulty speaking, loss of inhibition, muscle weakness, tremor, or trouble walking.

The battle for Williams’ freedom has seen various chapters over the last four years, from an attempt to gain control of the conservatorship by her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, to an explosive interview on “The Breakfast Club” where she asserted she had all her mental faculties and was made to feel like she was “in prison” after eing forced to live on a memory floor in an undisclosed medical facility.

“I am definitely isolated,” Williams said at the time. “To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”

In October, a judge dismissed Hunter’s $250 million lawsuit, which was an attempt to gain control of the conservatorship. Hunter sought to remove Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, but his ex-wife was never in favor of the lawsuit and told TMZ that she had “no idea” he had filed the lawsuit, nor did she want him to have any part in her life.

“Because I’m divorced forever,” she continued, adding, “He’s a money-grubber; he’s always been that way.”

“It’s good to know that he’s doing such evil things — again,” she said, before giving her thoughts on his chances of succeeding with the case, “he won’t win.”