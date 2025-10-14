Kevin Hunter’s bid to take over ex-wife Wendy Williams’ guardianship thrown out by judge

While it remains to be seen who will get control of Wendy Williams’ guardianship — or if she’ll be set free — we can officially rule out her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

On Thursday, October 9, in New York District Court, Judge Margaret M. Garnett threw out the 53-year-old media personality’s bid to both seek control of the guardianship and receive $250 million in compensatory damages, Complex reported and theGrio confirmed based on court documents.

Hunter, who was married to Williams for over two decades and shares an adult son with her, initially filed a lawsuit in June seeking $250 million and the removal of Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. The decision is hardly surprising following years of legal and personal turmoil between the two.

Williams, who has been under financial guardianship since 2022 and now lives in an assisted living facility following her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), has been fighting to regain control of her life but was never on board with Hunter’s lawsuit.

Speaking to TMZ shortly after he initially filed, she said she had “no idea” Hunter was filing on her behalf, “Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that.”

“Because I’m divorced forever,” she continued adding, “He’s a money-grubber; he’s always been that way.”

“It’s good to know that he’s doing such evil things — again,” she said, before giving her thoughts on his chances of succeeding with the case, “he won’t win.”

The former couple’s marriage, which began in 1999, ended in a highly publicized and contentious divorce in 2020. Their split came amid reports of Hunter’s long-term infidelity, including fathering a child with another woman, and allegations of financial misconduct. Williams, who often discussed her personal life openly on “The Wendy Williams Show,” has since distanced herself from her ex.

According to court documents, Judge Garnett ruled that Hunter cannot act as Williams’ “next friend” or representative in any legal matters concerning her guardianship. However, she noted he may reapply on behalf of himself — but not as Williams — and has until November 10 to do so.