Marlon Wayans says that he is not ‘defending Diddy’ in documentary discourse

Marlon Wayans is clarifying the narratives being spread about him on social media. Last night, the comedian and actor took to social media to address the growing backlash he received for sharing his thoughts on “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” the latest documentary produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“I’m gonna make it abundantly clear. I’m not here defending Diddy,” Wayans told his followers. “I got dragged into this because somebody asked me a question, and I had an opinion. Nobody’s wrong for giving an opinion about any subject, period. I’m not here defending Diddy. Don’t let the narrative fool you.”

This comes in response to social media users reacting to clips of Wayans discussing the viral documentary. In a series of interviews, the comedian reflected on how Combs and Jackson’s personal issues could have “skewed” the narrative in the Netflix documentary.

“You can create any narrative as a producer, as a director, and as a storyteller. It doesn’t mean it’s true,” he said at the time. “So for me…50 and Puff have a long-term beef. It’s personal. It’s between him and Puff. And before it’s between him and Puff, it’s between both of them and God. Just the way Puff is down on his luck, and 50 is kicking a man when he’s down. If luck ever turns on 50… you’ve got to be careful what you put out. There’s karma to every action that you do.”

In an interview with Big Boy, he added, “Right now, the man is serving time. He went before the court. The court said this. He got to do five years in pen? Let him do his five years. You wanna bury him further? [50 Cent and Diddy] have their personal beef, and it consciously runs very deep. I prefer they just get in the ring and fight, than to do this, you know what I mean?”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over 4 years) in October 2025 for two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

So let me get this straight, they mad that 50 for EXPOSING Diddy n his sick n disgusting ways but not mad at Diddy for being sick n disgusting? So ppl are ok wit all the sick sh!t that Diddy did! THE INDUSTRY IS ONE SICK ASS DISGUSTING PLACE TO IN! https://t.co/sW65ioerBe — DontDrinkTheRedKoolaid (@ThaGirlAnna) December 9, 2025

“Kickin a man while he’s down” a wild choice of words considering all the optics 💀 https://t.co/5ksBNDcZNG pic.twitter.com/wBoJlchxKe — AceVane (@AcEvAne) December 9, 2025

After sparking a wave of outrage from fans and a petty back-and-forth between him and the rapper, Wayans stands firmly behind what he said.

“Once again, somebody’s creating narratives. This is my point. So please, look at the whole clip that I did, and then look at what happens with the narrative. That’s what I’m telling you. Y’all people don’t be sheep. Use your brain, use your freedom of thought, your freedom of speech, and don’t ever let nobody bully you.”