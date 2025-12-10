Republican Sen. Tim Scott takes a dig at Jasmine Crockett after announcing US Senate race

Republicans are already pulling out the claws against Democrat Jasmine Crockett after she launched her historic campaign for U.S. Senate in Texas.

After being asked about Crockett’s Monday announcement, which shook up the Democratic field in the Senate primary race and even the U.S. House races, Republican Senator Tim Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News, “I think it says something about who the Democrats are nationally, not just in Texas. What it says is that they’ve been overrun by this radical left agenda that focuses on rhetoric, not reality.”

Scott, who is tasked with leading Senate Republicans’ campaign arm to ensure victories in next year’s elections, appeared to telegraph what the Republican attack ads will say about Crockett should she advance to the general election.

The longtime South Carolina and only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate pointed to Crockett comparing ICE agents conducting immigration raids to “slave patrols,” telling Fox News her remarks were “disgusting, repugnant, but consistent with the philosophy of this new Democrat Party that’s filled with socialism.”

Senator Scott also called out the Texas congresswoman’s praise of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a major political target of Republicans, who have tried to use Mamdani’s policies to tax the rich to address affordability, to paint Democrats as “radical,” or in the words of President Donald Trump, “communists.”

After Mamdani’s historic victory in November, Crockett said the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist “could do a Masterclass for all Democrats on communication.”

“I can’t think of a more clear depiction of what she believes is a path forward for Democrats,” said Scott.

Crockett will face Texas State Rep. James Talarico for the U.S. Senate Democratic primary on March 3. If she wins both the primary and general election, Crockett would make history as the first Black woman elected to the Senate from Texas. She is among several Black women seeking a U.S. Senate seat across the country.

However, Republicans have a primary of their own to contend with. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn is being challenged in a primary contest by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Congressman Wesley Hunt, one of the nation’s few Black Republicans in national politics.

Scott said the NRSC is “focused on one thing and one thing only, and that’s keeping Texas red, and that means John Cornyn must be our nominee, and he wins, period.” He added, “So it’s not who the Democrat is, it’s who we are.”

During her campaign launch rally speech on Monday, Crockett excoriated Senator Cornyn and said he “does not have the guts to stand up to Trump.” She continued, “But I can tell y’all who does–I do.”

“Cornyn carries on with business as usual, while small businesses across Texas take the hit from Trump’s tariffs. Well, I’m done with politics as usual. I’m done with going along to get along and it gets us nowhere,” said Crockett. “I’m done watching rural hospitals and public schools close their doors. I’m done watching parents be afraid to send their kids to school or the mall or the movies because Republicans have flooded our streets with guns.”

She added, “I’m done with the senators sitting around doing nothing while Trump takes your hard-earned money, skims your Social Security, slashes Medicare, and gives tax breaks to billionaires. I’m done.”