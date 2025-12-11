30 years later, ‘Waiting to Exhale’ is still teaching us about love, friendship

30 years ago this month, the world was introduced to a fictional friend group whose stories resonated so deeply that they felt pulled straight from our own lives. “Waiting to Exhale,” starring Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine, became one of those rare films that not only defined an era but kept resonating.

Inspired by Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel, “Waiting to Exhale” marked Forest Whitaker’s directorial debut and arrived with a powerhouse cast and an equally iconic soundtrack. But its real legacy is the blueprint it created for stories centering Black women that are told with nuance, humor, and tenderness, instead of stereotypes.

“There were all these roles for Black women where our son was in prison, and we had to cry over something horrible,” Devine told CBS Mornings. “And the world knew so little about Black women, successful Black women, beautiful Black women. So that was one of the things I thought [“Waiting to Exhale”] brought to the world.”

For Bassett, the film’s impact was not surprising. “I knew it was special because it was our faces, our brown, beautiful, brilliant faces on the screen. Together. It broke through, it burst through because there were so many times we’d go into a room and hear that stories…stories about Black people didn’t travel or translate,” the actress shared.

“You know, we’re making movies. We’re making art, what is such a satisfaction that you have when people who don’t look like you, genders that are opposite to your own, count this as their favorite movie,” she continued.

As Rochon noted, “Waiting to Exhale” was “unique.” It was a window into Black girl magic, before the hashtags and T-shirts. And part of that magic shined through their late cast member, Whitney Houston. While reflecting on working with the award-winning singer and actress during an emotional tribute, Bassett shared: “I think it would have been one of the seminal experiences for her. She was so used to be solo in the spotlight, in the hot glare, so to be able to share this moment with your girls, you know…”

“She loved doing it. She had so much fun, and we had fun,” Divine continued, recalling the jokes they used to share on set. “My memory of her is that she would laugh easy. She was always ready to laugh about everything.”

Like in the movie, the co-stars built a sisterhood behind the scenes, which Houston was reportedly a strong advocate for.

“She was just so warm and loving, and I remember certain press people wanted to just [interview] Angela and Whitney. And Whitney said, ‘No. We go as a group, or we don’t go at all.’ And that was powerful to me that she stood up for us,” Rochon shared, referencing her and Devine.

And decades later, just as Bernadine, Savannah, Robin, and Gloria let loose in the iconic party scene, friend groups everywhere still throw “Waiting to Exhale” parties in tribute—a tradition rooted in a movie that reminds Black women of their joy, humanity, and the power of community.

“It makes Black women feel good about themselves, but that movie says, you can be and do just about anything you dream of. And so that’s why it’s such a good movie for all young women, because all women need to feel like that,” Devine explained.

“You [asked if we’re] surprised 30 years later, and you know…not really, because it was done with authenticity of the voice,” Bassett concluded. “When you bring authenticity, it will resonate, it travels, it lives, it breathes, it’s tangible. Authenticity, integrity across the board, and love.”