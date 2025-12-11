9 inspiring children’s books by Black authors to gift this holiday season

Everyone of us remembers the book that left an imprint on our hearts and minds as a child.

For me, it was “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters,” “Love You Forever,” and “The People Could Fly.”

With my two little poofy pigtails and pajames buttoned up, I’d cozy up to my mother or father and listen as they read to me, soaking in the images, often chiming in with the lines I’d memorized before I could read.

There was power in seeing characters with brown skin, braids, waves, and stories that either felt like home or took me to far-away places I’d never seen before.

I couldn’t wait to open presents under the Christmas tree that I could tell were books– square and rectangular, long story or short story, I always wanted something to add to the collection.

In a world where technology is calling for our—and our little humans’—attention all the time, it’s a good reminder that children’s books are necessary alternatives that can also be genuinely enjoyable to dive into.

Even better, the world of children’s books we live in today offers even more diverse authors and perspectives than ever before.

Today, I carry forward the tradition of reading at night to my son, even when my millennial mom self is two blinks away from falling asleep after a full day of parenting and work.

These are just a few of my top 2025 editor’s picks for books worthy to wrap and put under the tree or in your stocking this holiday season, many of which I read at home at every night.

“The Real Santa” by Nancy Redd

A great story if your little one has started to wonder whether St. Nicolas is melanated or not, author Nancy Redd weaves a new classic tale of a little boy putting together the pieces for himself about what Santa looks like. With beautifully diverse illustrations that show a close-knit multigenerational family, the story shows a close encounter giving the boy the best gift (and resolution) he could imagine.



“The Golden Hoops” by Jen Hayes Lee

In a delightful debut by Jen Hayes Lee, who is also an executive at The Bump and the founder of Bestow Jewelry, a little girl named Janey goes on a whirlwind journey after getting her first pair of hoop earrings and losing one (which is very relatable). Hayes Lee has spoken about the tradition of little girls getting hoops as a normal transition in girlhood. Named in honor of Hayes Lee’s late mother, Dr. Irma J. Bland, who passed from breast cancer at just 55 years old, the book is a testament to legacy and the power of love across generations.

“The Kwanzaa Story” by Alliah L. Agostini

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with a good Kwanzaa story, and Alliah L. Agostini’s is the classic we deserve. Based on the celebrated author’s real family, “The Kwanzaa Story” breaks down how Kwanzaa started, the meaning of the seven principles, and how to make traditions at home. Agostini is known for well-researched and compelling stories that bridge the past and present. Much like her “Juneteenth Cookbook,” “The Kwanzaa Story” helps families create joy and learning moments right in the comfort of their homes.



“Better Than We Found It: Conversations to Help Save the World” by Frederick T. Joseph and Porsche Joseph

The preteens and teens in your life are facing a world that even their parents have never seen before. The advent of social media, the speed at which misinformation spreads, and the level of exposure to our world’s social problems can feel heavy. Award-winning authors and activists Frederick T. Joseph and Porsche Joseph don’t shy away from the complex problems but instead turn to community to dive into possible solutions, giving young people a guide for getting politically involved with a progressive lean. The book shows it’s okay not to know everything, providing a glossary of terms to establish a shared understanding of key phrases they may encounter as they navigate the world.



“Bunheads, Act 2: The Dance of Courage” by Misty Copeland

More seasoned young readers will fall in love with the sequel to dancer Misty Copeland’s “Bunheads” book series. A young Misty works hard to learn dance choreography for Don Quixote alongside her bestie, Cat, but when things go wrong, as they sometimes do, the girls have to find a way to power through pain, injury, and disappointment. It’s a moving tale of friendship and being a “girls girl” even when you’re going after a big goal.

“The Adventures of Yaya Soup: Soup Joumou Lakay Grann Pola” by Tico Armand

One of the joys of the Internet era is getting access to independent publishing authors and illustrators who have unique stories worth telling. “The Adventures of Yaya Soup” is a bilingual tale told in English and Haitian Kreyol, about a little girl named Yaya who learns the origin of the famous dish, Soup Joumou. Through fantastical tales, she learns about Haitian Revolutionary leaders like Toussaint L’Overture and other ancestors who made freedom possible for the first Black independent republic.

“Time For Us” by Rebecca Walker

A true favorite in my household, “Time For Us” answers the age-old question for kids with parents who work outside the home: “Are you done yet?” Jackson is a little boy who loves his Momma but doesn’t like having to keep himself busy until she’s done with her day job. The book chronicles the wait for Momma to finish and the joy of finally spending time together on their terms, and what he learns in the process. If you have a book lover on your hands at home, you might find your kids reciting along with Walker’s melodic and lyrical storytelling style.

“Hair Love” by Michael Cherry

“Hair Love” is a certified classic at this point, which I’d argue belongs on the shelves of every child, especially Black children. With illustrations that are full of life and translate perfectly to animation (note: watch the Oscar-winning “Hair Love” short film, too), children will see themselves in Zuri, a young girl trying to fix her hair for an important day. While her Daddy struggles to know what to do at first, by the end of the story, their challenges only bring them closer. By the third or fourth read, your little ones may start identifying moments of real “hair love” in their everyday lives, as mine did, which will only make your heart burst more.

“Shirley Chisholm Dared” by Alicia D. Williams

“Shirley Chisholm Dared” is a daring and successful attempt to tell the rich story of Shirley Chisholm’s life for a younger generation. The book’s illustrations are frame-worthy, modern artistic renderings that do an excellent job of depicting Chisholm’s early childhood years moving between New York City and Barbados, and demonstrate her independent and courageous personality early. The book presents a fantastic opportunity to start conversations with your little ones about the power of leadership and service.

Natasha S. Alford is the Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer of TheGrio. A recognized journalist, filmmaker, and TV personality, Alford is also the author of the award-winning book, “American Negra.” (HarperCollins, 2024) Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @natashasalford.