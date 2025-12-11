Netflix reveals the bittersweet future of Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’

Netflix just hit fans of “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” with both good and bad news. The streamer has renewed the hit drama for a third season. However, that upcoming chapter will also mark the series’ final bow.

The announcement arrives as viewers gear up for Season 2, Part 2, which is set to air on March 19 with all eight episodes ready for a full binge.

Since its October 2024 premiere, “Beauty in Black” has cemented itself as the kind of messy, addictive drama that viewers can’t get enough of. The series follows the Bellaire family—a dynasty built on beauty, money, and enough backstabbing to last a lifetime. However, things take a dramatic turn when Kimmie (played by Taylor Polidore Williams)—a once dismissed as a quiet sex worker under their control—inherits the business and becomes their biggest threat.

In a recent interview with theGrio, Williams described Kimmie’s future as “promising, dangerous, and unexpected.”

“Kimmie’s transformation has honestly been one of the highlights of my career so far,” the actress said in a statement to Netflix. “Getting to dive into a character’s evolution is one of my favorite things ever about acting. I think her confidence really stems from Horace. He believed in her from the start, and he’s been coaching her on how to not only survive this family but [also how] to take up her rightful space with them. Now we’re finally watching her step into that power, and it’s so fun to play.”

The cast also includes Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbie Morgan.

While they haven’t given fans any teasers for what to expect for Season 2, Part 2, Netflix says the third and final season will be an “epic conclusion” to Kimmie’s long, winding, and well-earned reclamation of power.