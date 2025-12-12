Cardi B is headed to Saudi Arabia: ‘I follow all the rules’

Cardi B is promising to leave the drama behind as she prepares to head to Saudi Arabia for an upcoming music festival appearance.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Dec. 10, ahead of her trip to Riyadh for the Soundstorm Festival, the 33-year-old “Am I the Drama?” artist declared that she plans to be the ultimate rule-abiding visitor while abroad.

“Let me tell you something, Saudi Arabia,” she said with a laugh in a clip reshared online. “I like discounts. I like duty-free. I like tax-free. I like gifts. I like shopping. I like everything.”

Moments later, Cardi leaned fully into the bit, insisting she would be on her best behavior during the trip.

“I don’t like alcohol. I don’t like nothing. I don’t like none of that … I follow all the rules. I am a good woman.”

She continued rattling off the things she claims to steer clear of, doubling down on the joke as fans flooded the comments.

“I don’t like cigarettes. I don’t like weed. I don’t like hookah. I don’t like nothing. I don’t like any of that stuff. I don’t like nothing.”

Cardi capped off the moment by gesturing to her outfit and playfully emphasizing her commitment to modesty.

“I’m all covered up. You see? See? Nothing. And if y’all want, I’ll put gloves on. And I got socks. You can’t even see my ankles.”

Her upcoming appearance comes as Saudi Arabia continues to increase tourism by hosting more large-scale cultural events and welcoming prominent international performers. Earlier this year, the kingdom drew attention for staging a high-profile comedy festival that featured Dave Chappelle alongside several other A-list American acts, underscoring its broader push to expand entertainment offerings as part of its tourism strategy.

Cardi B is set to perform at the Soundstorm Festival on Saturday, Dec. 13.