Dame Dash calls out 50 Cent for breaking ‘street codes’ by producing Netflix’s Sean Combs documentary

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Netflix’s latest documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and directed by Alex Stapleton.

Dame Dash is the latest to voice his opinion on the documentary, specifically regarding 50 Cent’s involvement.

During an appearance on Afro TV’s “POV Show,” the music executive, who previously said the documentary would not be released, explained why he made those claims.

“I honestly thought based on moral codes and coming from a street ethic, I didn’t think that he would ever do that,” he told the show’s hosts. When asked why, Dash stressed that, “it’s just not my job to tell.”

“I’m not a Black man that’s gonna tear another Black man down. Allegedly, it just seems like Puff [Combs] violated his baby mother in front of his kid. But that’s not how we deal with things from where we’re from,” he continued. “You may not understand [but] a moral conduct for a grown a** man from where I’m from and where I thought he was from, there’s just certain things… It’s not for us to tear somebody down.”

Going on to outline the “no snitching” policy, Dash explained that he would “handle that” in a different way. Beyond street code, he particularly called out 50 Cent for partnering with Netflix for the documentary.

“For me, I’m not gonna do that because that platform is not Black owned. I’m never gonna tear a Black man down for a white man, ever in my life,” he stressed. “Also, I know Puff, and again, I’m not ever going to check for his moral character–– you see, we never did too much business together. But I would never be the person to deliver that. Let them [white people] do it.”

“Even if that man is wrong, if I, a Black man… want to do something, I’m gonna go tear down a white man. I’m not gonna tear down a Black man. There’s so many injustices that we see other people from other cultures do, but we don’t say [anything], but they always send us to tear us down. Are you serious? I would never ever be doing that to a Black man,” he noted. “That’s just how other people deal with things, and that’s how I deal with things. So the question you asked me was, why I said that? Because I never in my life would have thought that 50 Cent would make a documentary about another man from our culture just because it seems that the dude might have been champing with his woman.”

Ultimately, Dash explained that his outspoken opinions on 50 Cent stem from the fact that the rapper has talked about him in the past. In the weeks leading up to the Combs documentary, Dash and 50 Cent have had several exchanges on social media in which 50 Cent called Dash a “clout-chaser.”

To which Dash responded, “Never trust a Black man that will make a documentary tearing down another Black man for a white man… that’s nasty work.”

Doubling down on these sentiments in his recent interview, Dash, who calls himself a “culture saver,” also called out the “hearsay” within some of the claims made in the documentary.

“I’ve been accused of a lot of things I haven’t done. It is ‘hunt a Black man with money’ season out there. Trust me on that. It’s best to be broke, or else you’re a target,” he concluded. “[So] for a Black man to give somebody else that platform to do that, get paid for it, smile, and even go promoting on white people’s platforms, I’m not jacking that.