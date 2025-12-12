Michael Jordan brings NASCAR into the future with settlement in anti-trust lawsuit

Michael Jordan not only challenged the old guard of NASCAR, but he also beat them, just as he had many opponents on the basketball court.

The Hall of Famer’s antitrust lawsuit filed alongside Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR was settled on Thursday (Dec. 11) with Jordan’s 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and FRM helping establish NASCAR’s team charters, their variation of franchises like say the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, as permanent entities.

Previously, the team charters were on a contract-to-contract model, only renewed when NASCAR’s media rights contracts were renewed. The move brings NASCAR in line with the other major sports leagues, which have a “franchise” model, and NASCAR felt they were beginning to lose the case in court as a second week of testimony dragged on.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, Jordan, flanked by NASCAR chairman Jim France and several others, reacted to the landmark agreement.

“Like two competitors, obviously we tried to get as much done in each other’s favor,” Jordan said. “I’ve said this from Day 1: the only way this sport is going to grow is we have to find some synergy between the two entities. I think we’ve gotten to that point, unfortunately it took 16 months to get here, but I think level heads have gotten us to this point where we can actually work together and grow this sport. I am very proud about that and I think Jim feels the same.”

France echoed Jordan’s sentiments.

“I do feel the same and we can get back to focusing on what we really love, and that’s racing, and we spent a lot of time not really focused on that so much as we needed to be,” France said. “I feel like we made a very good decision here together and we have a big opportunity to continue growing the sport.”

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but an economist testified that NASCAR owed Jordan’s 23XI and FRM over $300 million in damages and that the league had shorted its 36 charter teams over $1 billion from 2021 to 2024.

“What all parties have always agreed on is a deep love for the sport and a desire to see it fulfill its full potential,” NASCAR and the plaintiffs said in a joint statement. “This is a landmark moment, one that ensures NASCAR’s foundation is stronger, its future is brighter and its possibilities are greater.”

While Jordan was making history in the courtroom, more history was made for a pair of shoes he wore during his 1984-1985 rookie season in the NBA.

A pair of autographed, game-worn Nike Air Ships were sold for nearly $700K at Sotheby’s auction on Thursday. Before Jordan debuted his iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker, he wore the Air Ships as Nike didn’t have the Air Jordan 1 ready in time for his Chicago Bulls debut.

The “banned” campaign to hype up the Air Jordan 1 was actually for a pair of black and red Nike Air Ships that the NBA claimed failed to meet the previously set uniform standard. The pair that was autographed and were up for auction were worn on Dec. 2, 1984, for a Bulls game vs. the Lakers. The Bulls would win the game and Jordan would score 20 points in the Air Ships, a memorable moment as it was the rookie’s first game as a pro vs. Magic Johnson.