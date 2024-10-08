Why Michael Jordan is suing NASCAR

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is currently battling the largest spectator sports league in America, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR.

Jordan’s racing team, 23XI, along with another racing team, Front Row Motorsports, are suing the organization for what they feel are “anti-competitive” new terms.

Looking to diversify his sports portfolio even further, the former Chicago Bulls star joined the league in 2020, launching his own team 23XI. Celebrated Black racecar driver Bubba Wallace is among its drivers.

When 23XI joined the league, they signed terms initially set in 2016. However, two years ago, NASCAR made term changes set to take effect in 2025; both teams disagreed with the new provisions, AP News reported.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports announced the filing of a joint antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, against NASCAR and its CEO, Jim France.

In a joint statement, the racing teams said, “We share a passion for racing, the thrill of competition, and winning. Off the racetrack, we share a belief that change is necessary for the sport we love. Together, we brought this antitrust case so that racing can thrive and become a more competitive and fair sport in ways that will benefit teams, drivers, sponsors, and, most importantly, fans.”

Recommended Stories

23XI and Front Row Motorsports allege that the France family “operate without transparency, have stifled competition, and control the sport.”

The antitrust practices at issue include the acquisition of a majority of the country’s top racetracks; imposing exclusivity deals on NASCAR-sanctioned racetracks; Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) being NASCAR’s only notable stock car racing series competitor; prohibiting teams from racing in other stock races; and forcing teams to buy their parts from single-source suppliers.

The statement further highlights that no other North American sport is run by a single family “that enriches themselves through these kinds of unchecked monopolistic practices.”

“We want a fair deal, but this wasn’t fair. I didn’t just file it for me. It’s for everyone,” Jordan said in an interview with The Athletic.

After NASCAR failed to address the two teams’ concerns, both refused to sign the updated terms. Jordan explained they saw a lawsuit as the only possible course of action.

“I wouldn’t have filed if I didn’t think we could win,” Jordan added.

According to court documents obtained by The Athletic, 23XI and Front Row will file for a preliminary injunction in federal court sometime this week.