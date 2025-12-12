Porsha Williams ‘didn’t want to hide’ her new relationship with girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney

Porsha Williams is in a new relationship, and she’s not hiding it!

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently revealed her new relationship with girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney on Instagram. And after sending a shock wave across social media, Williams opened up about this new chapter.

“[I] just wanted to continue to live in my truth. I’ve been in reality TV for 10-plus years, okay. But yes, this was definitely different for obvious reasons,” she told People magazine. “I didn’t want to hide any parts of me. I felt [that] if I did hide it and it had to be caught somewhere, it just wouldn’t feel authentic.”

News of Williams and McKinney’s relationship comes months after the reality TV star finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. This now marks Williams’ first public relationship with a woman.

“I want to live in my truth, and so in doing that, I have found someone whom I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great,” she continued.

“I’m just doing what feels natural,” she shared in a separate interview, per Bravo. “I really wanted to explore that side of Porsha, and I’m glad I did because I’m really happy. I feel really good about where I am, and my family is very supportive of it.”

Through her years on reality TV, viewers have seen various vignettes of Williams’ romantic life. From her marriage to ex-NFL player Kordell Stewart to her engagement to her child’s father, Dennis McKinley, and her controversial 15-month marriage to Guobadia, Williams has been open about the ups and downs of her love life.

“It’s lonely. I can’t connect with other men,” she previously told People magazine, reflecting on her divorce. “I’m going to do it different this time. I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”

Now the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is enjoying life with her new partner.

“I think the best thing is when you find someone that you can see yourself in, and you guys match, and everything is comfortable, it’s warm. You definitely want to be with someone warm who you can enjoy — and family,” Williams concluded. “So I’m very blessed.”