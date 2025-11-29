Porsha Williams goes Instagram-official with girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney in holiday PDA photos

Porsha Williams is stepping into the holidays with a new kind of joy and a new partner by her side.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made her relationship Instagram-official with girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney after posting a warm, love-filled carousel on Friday in honor of McKinney’s birthday.

The post begins with Williams, 44, wrapped tightly in Sway’s arms, standing in front of a tall, glowing Christmas tree. The moment feels soft, intimate, and confidently public. In the caption, she kept it sweet and playful:

“Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾 Can’t wait to act up saturday!”

McKinney quickly jumped in the comments, writing, “Damn babe 😍Sweet af…Thank you again!”

Fans saw the clues months ago

Porsha first hinted at dating a woman in October during her appearance at New York City’s CultureCon. Updating the audience on her love life, she shared that she was seeing two “nice” people and noted their genders without hesitation.

“Of the people I am talking to now… he is nice. And she is nice,” she said, according to a fan video. She also explained that she has been adjusting to dating “normal people” following her split from Simon Guobadia. “I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” she revealed.

Once the clip circulated, the internet did what it does best and quickly identified McKinney as the woman Porsha had been referring to.

This journey has been unfolding for a while

In June, Porsha told People she had questioned whether she could “get with a woman” after her “bad enough breakup” with Guobadia left her uninterested in dating anyone. She wondered who could come in and genuinely reconnect her with the emotional closeness she once felt.

Porsha shares daughter Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, 6, with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. She married Guobadia in 2022 and filed for divorce in February 2024, just 14 months after they said “I do.” Their split was finalized earlier this year. Before that, she was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

Now, Porsha appears to be moving forward with clarity, softness, and a little holiday sparkle. And based on the photos, she and Sway are stepping into this next chapter with full hearts and no fear of letting the world see it.