Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore facing home invasion, stalking charges days after being fired

Sherrone Moore, the former Michigan football coach who was fired with cause on Wednesday (Dec. 10), now faces three charges after an incident that led to his being jailed following his firing.

According to court documents, Moore, 39, was charged with one count of third-degree home invasion, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering.

His bond was set at $25,000.

The school dismissed Moore, who was two years into a five-year contract, for an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” At his arraignment on Friday (Dec. 12), prosecutors alleged Moore broke into the apartment of the staffer and told her, “I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

Assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski addresses the court as Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appears via video on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/ Ryan Sun)

Prosecutors allege Moore and the woman had an “intimate relationship” for “a number of years” before she broke up with him on Monday (Dec. 8). Moore then sent a flurry of phone calls and texts to the woman, which went unanswered. After his firing on Wednesday, Moore barged into the woman’s apartment, according to prosecutors and grabbed “several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors” before threatening to take his own life. The woman then called the police to address the situation.

First assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski called Moore’s actions “a series of very, very threatening and intimidating and terrifying statements and behaviors.” Moore is married to another woman and they have three children together.

The staffer went to the administration at Michigan and reported Moore and his actions following their breakup, triggering an investigation that ultimately led to his dismissal. Due to the violation of his contract and university policy, the school will not have to pay Moore the remaining $12.3 million owed to him.

Interim University President Domenico Grasso called Moore’s conduct a “breach of trust.”

“Our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability,” he said, alluding to the victims of Moore’s conduct. “All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue.”

Michigan had previously received an anonymous tip about Moore’s inappropriate relationship with the staffer, but could not prove it had occurred. Among the conditions of his release, Moore will be required to wear a tether and is prohibited from having any contact with the woman. Moore’s lawyer, Joe Simon, said his client would undergo any additional mental health evaluations required under his bond.

If convicted on the home-invasion charge, Moore faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine, whereas he could face up to one year and 90 days in jail for the stalking and entering charges.