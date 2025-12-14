MerRih MerRih Christmas! Rihanna turns up for Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas residency

Everyone knows that Mariah Carey rules the stretch of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Since the release of her 1994 ‘Merry Christmas’ album, and its immortal centerpiece, the chart-topping single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Carey has cemented herself as the undisputed Queen of Christmas. Saturday night, December 13, one very famous fan showed she knows exactly what time it is.

Rihanna was spotted in the audience for the final night of Carey’s ‘Christmastime in Las Vegas’ residency, taking in the festive spectacle at Dolby Live at Park MGM alongside other concertgoers. Videos shared by TheShadeRoom captured the Bajan superstar smiling, singing along, and soaking up the holiday magic as Carey delivered the kind of performance only she can.

The night didn’t stop at the stage. After the show, Rihanna made her way backstage to greet Carey, marking a full-circle moment between two global icons whose careers have defined eras of R&B and pop. The interaction drew fans’ attention online, with one particularly sweet reaction coming from Carey’s 13-year-old son, Moroccan Cannon, who chimed in via the comments section.

“She was so nice!” “Roc” Cannon shared.

Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas residency kicked off on November 28 and ran for two weeks, transforming Dolby Live at Park MGM into a winter wonderland just off the Strip. The production blended classic holiday visuals with Carey’s signature glamour, powerhouse vocals, and a setlist built around her beloved Christmas catalog. Ticket prices for the show ranged from roughly $200-$250 for general seating, while floor and VIP seats climbed as high as $1500 to $2500 on some resale sites, with additional service fees pushing totals even higher.

Demand for the final performance was high enough to garner a livestream on TikTok LIVE and Apple Music at 8 p.m. PST, allowing fans around the world to tune in and celebrate alongside the Vegas crowd.

Beyond the sparkle and spectacle, the residency also carried a meaningful philanthropic component. Live Nation Las Vegas and Carey pledged to donate $1 from every ticket sold to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah . The summer program serves kids ages 11 to 15, offering opportunities to explore potential career paths while participating in classes like film, photography, and culinary arts, along with sports and outdoor activities. Camp Mariah is named in Carey’s honor, recognizing her long-standing commitment to youth enrichment and creative education.

Rihanna's attendance at Carey's Christmas shows is becoming a tradition. RihRih famously attended Carey's final 'Christmastime' show in NYC last December, and begged for an autograph to show love "in a special place."

It sounds like fans looking to see both stars on the same night may want to start investing in finale night tickets every December!

What do you think GrioFam? Would this be a holiday wish come true for you?