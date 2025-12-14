Reginae Carter says that Mack Maine’s Miley Cyrus lyric cost her a collab with Disney

According to Reginae Carter, her father and his collaborators were not Disney Channel-friendly.

“Because of who my dad is, people gonna put that on me,” Carter said on her podcast “Heir Time,” where she interviews other people who are the children of celebrities.

In a conversation with Fat Joe’s daughter, Azzy Milan, Carter, who is the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, said that Disney once rejected her over a line from a Young Money song, “Every Girl.” On Mack Maine’s verse, he says, “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus.” Cyrus was around 16 or 17 at the time the song was dropped.

“I wanted to do something for Disney,” Carter said. “Couldn’t, because my uncle said, ‘in about three years, holla at me Miley Cyrus.'”

Maine has gotten backlash for the lyric before. When Drake and Kendrick Lamar were dissing each other in 2024, Maine showed his support for Drake, who hads released a response to Lamar called “The Heart Part 6,” after Lamar called him a pedophile.

The response to Maine on social media was swift as people immediately began reposting his “Miley Cyrus” verse, and even a tweet where he wished the Disney star a happy birthday in 2009, calling her “my babygirl” and celebrating that she would be 18 in one year.

Maine posted multiple times over the years about Cyrus, commenting on her engagement to Liam Hemsworth, her music videos, and calling her his “baby.”

Even without the tweets, Maine’s lyric was enough to block Carter from pursuing any opportunities with Disney, she claims.

“They don’t play,” Carter said.