‘Answer your accusers’: Kimora Lee Simmons shoots down Russell Simmons’ claims she won’t let him see their ‘grown’ kids

Kimora Lee Simmons isn’t just going on the offensive after ex-husband Russell Simmons‘ response concerning their children; she’s going for the jugular.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday (Dec. 15), the 50-year-old model took Simmons to task about their two girls, Ming Lee, 25 and Aoki Lee, 23, and why Russell Simmons remains in Bali.

“My “girls” are GROWN WOMEN,” Kimora wrote. “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non extradition country? Go negotiate and Answer your Accusers.”

After her PEOPLE interview in which she claimed she does not maintain close relationships with the fathers of her children and that co-parenting is non-existent, the 68-year-old Def Jam Records co-founder took to Threads to offer his explanation of the situation, saying he’d given his ex-wife more than $50,000 a month and he had been fighting for his kids’ love.

“I was ur best /only friend,” Russell wrote. “I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

The pair met when Kimora was 16 and Russell was 34. “I was in high school,” she told USA Today of their early relationship. “A hot mess.”

The couple wed in 1998 when she was 23, before splitting in 2006 and finalizing their divorce in 2009. In 2023, Kimora publicly accused Russell of verbally abusing their daughters, a claim which he has denied. Russell has lived in Bali since 2017, moving to the country shortly after several women accused him of sexual assault and rape. However, the relationship between Russell and his daughters has improved after the accusation of verbal abuse, as Aoki spent time with her father in Bali over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

In January, Russell spoke out about the healed relationship between him and Aoki after his youngest daughter spent time with him in Bali.

“Seeing Aoki practice often brings me to tears. I’m so proud of her; she’s a much better version of me,” Russell captioned a post on Instagram alongside a video of Aoki practicing yoga and meditation. “I can remember asking Aoki and Ming to read and review my books on yogic science. The girls and I would meditate every morning before I took them to school. I was so adamant about these devotional books and practices that I knew I ran the risk of pushing them away,” he confessed. “But God has a way with His students… seeing Aoki practice often brings me to tears.”

Now it’s unclear what’s going to happen next in the once again public back-and-forth between the Baby Phat fashion icon and her most notable ex.