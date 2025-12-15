Russell Simmons fires back after ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons claims he has no relationship with his children: ‘Two sides to every story’

Russell Simmons is speaking out after Kimora Lee Simmons suggested he does not have a relationship with the children they share.

After the 50-year-old model told People magazine that she does not maintain close relationships with the fathers of her children, the 68-year-old Def Jam co-founder took to Threads to share his side of the story.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” he wrote in a post on Sunday, Dec. 14. “I was ur best / only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock.”

Simmons, who shares daughters Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23, with Kimora, went on to claim that his relationship with his children deteriorated following a legal dispute between him and his ex-wife.

“I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since,” he continued. “You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

His comments appear to be a direct response to remarks Kimora made in a recent interview with People, where she said she credits her “village” for helping her raise her children.

“Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time,” Kimora told the outlet. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

The former couple were married in 1998 after meeting when Kimora was modeling during New York Fashion Week. They split in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2009. In 2023, Kimora publicly accused Simmons of verbally abusing their daughters, allegations he has denied.

In addition to Ming and Aoki, Kimora is also a mother to son Kenzo Lee, 16, whom she shares with actor Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 10, with her former husband, investment banker Tim Leissner, who was sentenced earlier this year to two years in prison after pleading guilty to bribery and money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Simmons has lived mainly outside of the United States in recent years, primarily residing in Bali. His relocation followed a wave of sexual misconduct allegations made against him beginning in 2017, which he has repeatedly denied.