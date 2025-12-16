‘Nothing was held back’: Candace Owens gives update on Erika Kirk meeting months after questioning Charlie Kirk’s death

After sharing theories about the death of Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens and Kirk’s widow, Erika, finally met on Monday (Dec. 15). While both Owens and Kirk initially remained tight-lipped about the full details of their conversation, both called the meeting “productive.”

Erika Kirk, who has been named the leader of conservative activist group Turning Point USA in light of her husband’s death, had previously called on Owens to stop spreading theories about who could have been responsible for his murder. After she met with Owens, she took to X to relay her thoughts on the meeting.

“Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO,” Kirk wrote. “More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

Owens added in her own response to the meeting, “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did.”

She added, “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Owens’ thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s death

The controversial TPUSA co-founder was shot and killed at a college campus in Utah on Sept. 10. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, faces aggravated murder charges, among other felonies, in Kirk’s death. The news of his killing rocked Owens, who called him her “brother” and “best friend.” On her podcast, Owens continued to question why Kirk would be killed in the manner he was and lashed out at the U.S. government.

“There are lies that are being told and they need to be slapped down right now,” Owens said in a Sept. 15 episode on her podcast. Owens shared unconfirmed and unfounded theories suggesting the government could be covering up information regarding Kirk’s death.

Although Erika Kirk had initially ignored Owens’ comments, she broke her silence during a sitdown with CBS News’ Bari Weiss.

“Stop,” Kirk said of Owens’ theories about her husband. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Owens first came into Charlie Kirk’s orbit in 2017, when, according to Owens, “nobody” knew who the then 23-year-old was. Over time, as Kirk rose to prominence with TPUSA, he hired Owens “on the spot.” Owens remained with the organization as its communications director until she left in 2019.

“We were brother and sister,” Owens said in a Sept. 11 video, one day after Kirk’s murder. “We were fortified. Our relationship was forged in fire — the fire of politics. I knew him. I knew Charlie. The real Charlie. And Charlie knew the real Candace.”

A day after the meeting, Owens spent 30 minutes of her show discussing her conversation with Erika Kirk, her feelings toward the Bari Weiss interview with CBS and why she wasn’t recanting any of her suspicions about Turning Point USA regarding the shooting and why she still feels Robinson wasn’t the individual who killed Charlie Kirk.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into the room,” Owens said. “I didn’t know what Erika’s energy was going to be like, if there were going to be legal threats.”

Although Owens didn’t back down and even suggested that the investigators in the case look into certain aspects, it remains to be seen where both parties go from here.