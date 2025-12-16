Ciara to headline the inaugural TikTok Awards in the U.S.

After influencing quite a few dance challenges and viral trends on the platform, Ciara is stepping into the spotlight once again on TikTok—this time as a headliner.

The Grammy-winning artist is set to perform at the first-ever TikTok Awards in the United States, the platform announced on Monday, Dec. 15. The inaugural ceremony will take place Thursday, Dec. 18, at the Hollywood Palladium, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Launched to celebrate the digital creator ecosystem, the awards show will livestream on TikTok beginning at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET and will also air on Tubi, where it will be available to stream on demand the following day. A red carpet event is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

“There’s nothing like performing for a community that loves movement, music, and expression as much as I do,” Ciara said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The TikTok platform plays a significant role in entertainment. It is one of the most influential platforms in the world. The TikTok Awards are all about celebrating that spirit, and I’m honored to hit the stage for the first-ever show in the U.S.”

Award categories include Breakthrough Artist of the Year, presented by musical artist Rei Ami; the Okay Slay Award, presented by TV personality Tan France; Video of the Year, presented by internet personality Tefi Pessoa; I Was Today Years Old Award presented by internet personality Justin Danger; Immediately Added to Cart Award, presented by beauty influencer Patrick Starr; CapCut Creator of the Year, presented by internet personality Carter Gregory; and Live Creator of the Year, presented by content creator Ashby Florence.

The U.S. ceremony arrives just weeks after the TikTok Awards Australia, held on Nov. 25, which drew criticism online amid allegations that some Black creators were shut out of key moments and treated unfairly during the event. As backlash mounted, TikTok Australia released a public statement addressing the concerns.

“We are all deeply upset that some of our valued guests had a negative experience at this year’s TikTok Awards and we wanted to address our community personally,” the statement began, according to Variety.

TikTok Australia went on to contextualize the situation, explaining that this year’s ceremony was its largest to date and required a venue change to accommodate a growing creator community.

The platform emphasized that tickets were free and open to all invited creators, but acknowledged that unforeseen logistical challenges contributed to the disruption. A last-minute weather warning forced the red carpet to be moved indoors, a change that significantly reduced available space for creators and media and complicated crowd flow throughout the evening.

TikTok Australia also noted that more than one-third of this year’s nominees came from culturally or linguistically diverse backgrounds and said it welcomed feedback as it looks to improve future events.

In closing, the platform issued an apology to those impacted and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt excluded or uncomfortable at this year’s TikTok Awards,” the statement read. “Our amazing and diverse community is what makes TikTok great and the Awards are designed to celebrate that.”