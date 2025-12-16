‘Die slower’: Drake’s feud with Ebro Darden escalates as rapper taunts end of long-running Hot 97 morning show

It’s bigger than an axe emoji between Drake and Hot 97’s old morning show.

After Ebro Darden & Co. confirmed the show aired its final episode on the long-running hip-hop station on Friday (Dec. 12), Drake dropped an axe emoji in response under the comments of Toronto-based media outlet Keep6ixSolid.

Drake clowns Ebro in the comments 😂😂



“🪓” – Drake pic.twitter.com/TZh0ilZHAW — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) December 13, 2025

The axe emoji prompted “Ebro In The Morning” co-host Peter Rosenberg to call out Drake for appearing to celebrate the show’s end on X over the weekend.

“It’s behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh*t that he does,” he wrote Sunday (Dec. 14).

He added, “But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you’re celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert — we’re about to be much bigger now that we won’t be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)”

Ebro, Rosenberg and Laura Stylez confirmed not only were they not done as a radio show but they were going independent. On the debut episode of “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show” on YouTube, Ebro shared a DM he received from Drake, who told him, “die slower, p-ssy,” amongst other taunts. Ebro responded cordially, referencing the Toronto rapper’s feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“Relax,” Ebro responded. “You’re salty about losing to Kendrick. You’re not mad at me… Love bro.”

Ebro went on to show the DMs between he and Drake in 2020 fell under much better times in their relationship with Darden suggesting the “Certified Lover Boy” to get some rest and be prepared for the next phases of his run. After the Kendrick beef and Drake’s public missteps since—from a lawsuit to him being chummy with DJ Akademiks and others—it is clear the love between the two is long gone.

In a video announcing his exit from Hot 97, Ebro suggested his progressive politics were the reason for his ouster and later suggested on X that Drake and Akademiks were “right wing.”

“They need my sh-t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh-t out of the way, bro,” Darden said of his time ending at Hot 97. “They need me out of the way.”