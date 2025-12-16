Netflix and Snoop? Snoop Dogg to take on halftime performing duties for upcoming Christmas Day NFL game

Last year, it was Cowboy Carter. This year it’s the D-O-Double-G.

Snoop Dogg is set to headline the halftime show for the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Much like last year’s Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix has unveiled the theme for Snoop’s performance, dubbing it “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party.”

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” Snoop said in a press release. “We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Netflix confirmed it was entering the live sports streaming world last year, highlighted by its two Christmas games featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens versus the Houston Texans. Beyoncé gave the world a soft preview of her “Cowboy Carter” world tour in Houston and the performance had over 27 million viewers on the platform. Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans were the two most-streamed NFL games in history and Beyoncé won an Emmy award for her halftime performance.

This year’s lineup features the aforementioned Vikings and Lions, as well as the Dallas Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders. Next year will be the third year of Netflix’s three-year deal to broadcast NFL games, and given the viewership expected for this year’s slate of games, it is likely the agreement between the streaming giant and America’s biggest sports league will continue.

For Snoop, the holiday affair comes as he confirmed he had to adjust his schedule. Initially slated to host a New Year’s Eve event for NBC, Snoop and the network confirmed that the event would not take place, allowing Snoop to focus on his hosting duties for next year’s Winter Olympics.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”