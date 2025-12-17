Druski says he’s praying for the ‘real victims of assault’ as sexual assault lawsuit against him, Diddy and Odell Beckham Jr. is dismissed

Popular comedian Druski is speaking out after a lawsuit naming him, Odell Beckham Jr. and Sean “Diddy” Combs in a 2018 sexual assault case in California was dismissed without prejudice, calling the suit “frivolous” and a “malicious money grab.”

“It was only a matter of time before this frivolous lawsuit against me was dismissed,” Druski told Complex. “The evidence I submitted overwhelmingly showed that I was innocent. It proved I never knew this individual and was never even in the same state at the time of the alleged incident. From the beginning, I knew these disgusting lies would be exposed as nothing more than a malicious money grab.”

Druski continued: “Through it all, I’m truly grateful for the support of my family, friends, fans and business partners who stood by my side, even as these individuals attempted to destroy my reputation for greed. I pray for the real victims of assault. We can’t allow these clout-chasing antics to deter true survivors from coming forward and speaking out against their abusers in the future.”

A woman named Ashley Parham filed suit against all three men in 2024, but Druski contended not only that he was not present during the alleged assault, but he was also in an entirely different state. Phone records indeed showed Druski was living in Georgia at the time of the alleged incident. Beckham himself denied the claims made by the woman in a statement shared on Twitter earlier this year, stating he was never in the city where the alleged assault happened.

Parham’s lawyer withdrew from the case in September, and a judge ultimately ruled the case could not go forth at this time due to Parham missing key extension deadlines in terms of obtaining a new counsel to try her case or even determine if she wanted to go forward with the case. With the suit being dismissed without prejudice, Parham could refile it “if and when” legal counsel is met.