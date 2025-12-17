Sherrone Moore’s “history of domestic violence” toward Michigan staffer laid out in new court testimony

The staffer at the center of former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s firing from the university and arrest on charges told police she filed her police report hours before Moore attempted to confront her at her residence, according to court testimony.

Det. Jessica Welker indicated during a complaint authorization hearing on Friday (Dec. 12) that the staffer had “left the University of Michigan” after informing them of the improper relationship and returned to her residence, where she was prepared to “leave town” before attempting to lock her front door. After barging in, Moore, who is married with three children, reportedly told the staffer she “ruined” his life as he grabbed butter knives and threatened to kill himself.

According to The Athletic, Moore had “a long history of domestic violence” against the staffer. Her lawyer, Heidi Sharp, told 911 she could hear screaming over the phone and the staffer telling her, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

Moore raised the knife at the staffer and then turned the knife toward himself after hearing her lawyer on the phone, according to Welker. One of the text messages Moore allegedly had sent to the staffer before he reached her apartment read, “I hate you. My blood is on your hand.”

The staffer told police she had ended her relationship with Moore, which had been ongoing for “approximately two years” on Dec. 8, two days before the university fired Moore and his subsequent arrest. Moore reportedly texted the woman repeatedly over the next two days and called her at least a “dozen times.”

While Moore was not charged with assault, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office told The Athletic in a statement that, “the evidence that was available to us at the time of the charging decision indicated that Mr. Moore had an intent to terrorize and harass the victim, which is the basis for the stalking charge. Given that his statements were those of self-harm, however, there was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.”

The school adopted a policy in 2021 forbidding relationships between supervisors and their subordinates. If a violation occurs, supervisors are required to notify a superior about it, regardless of whether the subordinate initiated the relationship or if the relationship began prior to employment. The policy also calls for a potential movement of jobs if a violation had occurred. Moore was fired with cause from Michigan on Dec. 10, and players still with the Michigan program referred to his actions as a “betrayal.”

Moore was charged with third-degree felony home invasion, one count of misdemeanor stalking related to a domestic relationship, and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering. He’s due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.