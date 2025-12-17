Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are now engaged

Young Thug is a fiancé.

During his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends – A Benefit Concert” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 16, the 34-year-old Grammy-winning rapper surprised fans by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, R&B singer Mariah The Scientist, 28, in the middle of his set.

According to footage circulating online, the “UY SCUTI” artist paused the show before pulling out an engagement ring as the words “Will You Marry Me” lit up the screen behind him. Moments later, after Mariah enthusiastically accepted, the crowd erupted as Thug scooped her into a hug.

In another clip, the newly engaged artist cheekily urged her now-fiancé to finish the job.

“Put it on!” she demanded, referring to her sparkling new ring — its shine rivaled only by Thug’s wide, unmistakably proud grin.

Fans were quick to celebrate the moment, especially given that Mariah — born Mariah Buckles — has recently been open about being ready for a serious commitment. Earlier this month, the “Burning Blue” singer spoke candidly about love, marriage, and timing during a sitdown with Angie Martinez backstage at Power 105.1’s Power Sessions in New York City before she took the stage.

“I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby,” Mariah said at the time. “I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility.”

The engagement marks a major milestone for the couple, who began dating in 2021 and have weathered more than a few storms. Mariah notably stood by Thug throughout his highly publicized RICO legal drama and his incarceration from May 2022 through October 2024.

Although the pair briefly split this year, they seemingly reconciled in October. In early November, Thug confirmed they were still very much together — in classic Thug fashion.

In footage captured by TMZ of him outside GQ’s Men of the Year 2025 party, when asked if they were still dating, he joked, “Of course. Just put a baby in her.”

Earlier this year, while appearing on Adin Ross’ livestream, the rapper grew more reflective, opening up about how Mariah helped him survive his time behind bars.

“I think just, like, talking to my kids, goddamn, talking to Mariah every day on the phone,” he said. “All those phone conversations we had on the phone, all that shit was just keeping me alive, really.”